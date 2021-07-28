Tech specs to look out for with Huawei’s MateBook 14 and MateBook D 15 i3

The all-new Huawei MateBook 14 and MateBook D 15 i3 have some impressive specs that will make your teachable moments that much more informative.

A decent screen is a key factor

In our increasingly technology-centred world, knowing how to spot a great laptop is an important skill. If you have younger siblings, here’s an opportunity to expand their tech knowledge. Start off by taking them through the importance of a decent screen.

The Huawei MateBook 14 has a 2K FullView Display with multitouch option. This allows users to interact with the device accurately, freely, smoothly and intuitively. The Huawei MateBook 14 also features a signature 3:2 aspect ratio, meaning it is three units wide for every two units across (the units are pixels).

The Huawei MateBook 14 has a no-bezels screen with a high 90% screen-to-body ratio. A bezel includes everything on the front of the laptop such as the camera. However, having a reduced bezel means more screen, which is great especially for a slim machine like the MateBook 14. The MateBook D 15 i3, on the other hand, features a 16:9 aspect ratio and recessed camera. The top and side bezels are only 5.3mm thick, resulting in an 87% screen to body ratio. The MateBook D 15 i3 has a 15.6-inch, 1080p full-HD IPS panel with anti-glare protection, while offering a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, resulting in a clear and vivid display.

Powerful and long-lasting battery

When it comes to charging a device, younger siblings aren’t usually known to prioritise this. Think of how many times they’ve forgotten to charge their cellphones before going on a family trip. So, the possibility of them doing the same thing with their laptops is high. But, thanks to the 11-hour long battery life of the MateBook 14, that won’t be a problem.

The compact Huawei MateBook 14 features a 56Wh battery (rated value). To pack such a large battery into the small chassis, Huawei had to carefully plan how each and every internal component was placed in the notebook, making sure there was sufficient space for the battery. The MateBook 14 also has a system for intelligent energy-saving management, process management and background apps management. The system can automatically and intelligently allocate resources for applications based on the analysis of user behaviour. A longer batter life means you (and your younger siblings) can play 1080p videos on your laptop for up to 14.7 hours. You can also help them do their schoolwork for 13.6 hours or browse webpages for 10.7 hours.

For a more wireless experience, you’ll love the Huawei MateBook D 15 i3, which uses a 65W USB-C charger with detachable cables, making the charger much more portable. It can also be used to charge other Huawei smartphones and tablets that are equipped with a USB-C port. In addition, the cable supports data transmission.

Fast and competent performance

A fast laptop is first prize because nobody enjoys working on a slow machine, especially when they’re busy doing assignments or catching up on their favourite series. The Huawei MateBook 14’s 11th-generation Intel Core processor allows the laptop to be more responsive and efficient for productivity tasks such as virtual lectures. In addition to the processor upgrade, the Huawei MateBook 14 is equipped with up to 16GB of dual-channel RAM.

With its huge memory, worrying about storage will be a thing of the past. The Huawei MateBook D 15 i3 is equally impressive, thanks to its Intel processor that ensures it delivers top performance across various activities, whether you use it for work or play.

Multitask easily

Both the Huawei MateBook 14 and MateBook D 15 i3 offer a brand-new way for Interconnectivity via Huawei Share. If you’re constantly moving files between Windows and Android devices, Huawei Share allows for a more connected experience, facilitating the transfer of data without the need for clunky cables or third-party software. Multi-Screen Collaboration, a function of Huawei Share, makes this experience even simpler and more integrated.

Usually, younger siblings are the ones who have their fingers on the pulse when it comes to the latest tech trends. But let your knowledge of the Huawei MateBook 14 and Huawei MateBook D 15 i3 shine the spotlight on you for once.

Special deal

When you purchase either of these laptops, you will get a two-year collect, repair and return VIP service warranty with 24/7 online technical support valued at R1 299. Get your Huawei Matebook 14 for R24 999 or the Huawei MateBook D15 i3 for just R10 999 either in store or by visiting the Huawei online store. Both these laptops come with the premium Huawei Backpack, Huawei Bluetooth mouse and Huawei VIP service all valued at R2 997 (T&Cs apply). You can purchase at Vodacom, Telkom, Incredible Connection, MTN, Takealot and the Huawei online store.