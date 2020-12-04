TechCentral Webinar: Debunking the myths around Popia for IT - TechCentral

If you haven’t heard yet, organisations have until 1 July 2021 to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). As this deadline looms, companies are either scrambling to cover all their bases, or are completely unsure as to whether it will impact them.

“It’s not going to affect my business.”

“This is a toothless dragon.”

“This is a consent-based legislation, not much to worry about.”

“Popia says ‘only collect minimal data that is stored in systems’.”

“A customer can’t simply ask for the data that we have on them.”

“We may have to destroy customer data right after using it.”

“Popia is a technology problem and will be solved by IT.”

“We have outsourced processing to a subcontractor, so a data breach is not my problem.”

Speakers

Johan Scheepers

Country manager for South Africa, Commvault

David Luyt

Associate, Michalsons

Daniel Robus

Host and moderator

If these thoughts, or similar ones, have crossed your mind, and you missed our webinar last week focusing on Popia, now is your chance. Watch the technical and legal experts in the video above as they debunk common myths around the Popia legislation.