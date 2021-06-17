TechCentral Webinar: Kaspersky speaks on enterprise fraud prevention

Together with TechCentral, Kaspersky is hosting a live webinar, addressing not only the current trends in cybercrime, but the risks, growing financial threats and the reality of fraud, how lockdown has changed the digital security trajectory, and what organisations should be afraid of – and how to protect against the growing sophistication of cyber threats.

One fact that has become undeniably clear, considering the pandemic, is that digital transformation, and with it remote working, are now essential and part of the new normal for doing business. While digital transformation has opened exciting opportunities and new business models, and remote working has brought with it increases in productivity and agility, each also bring cybersecurity-related challenges, including data loss, financial threats and fraud, which must be addressed.

Enterprises in general, and particularly those in the business of conducting or facilitating financial transactions, cannot get away from the fact that adopting a digital-first approach is essential to remaining competitive and relevant. However, companies must be able to ensure that they can consistently provide their customers not only with a seamless and convenient digital experience, but also a safe one, especially with cybercrime on the rise.

Register today if you are in the financial services, retail or telecommunications sectors, or if you are someone in any way responsible for cybersecurity strategy or implementation in your organisation. We’ll be covering, among other topics:

The impact of Covid-19 on digital security readiness and cybersecurity;

A digital-first approach for customer satisfaction and retention – and keeping your organisation and your customers safe;

The often not-considered risks of digital;

Threats impacting the local market and the most common fraudulent based activities; and

Strategies to ensure a proactive approach and protection against cybercrime and fraud.

While attendance is free, space is limited. We are pleased to offer you preferential access to this event by clicking here.

The line-up for the day

We look forward to hosting you.