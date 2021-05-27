TechCentral Webinar: Managing change in a successful Popia programme - TechCentral

Most of us who are required to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act’s (Popia’s) framework have begun the process of updating or implementing compliance frameworks. Together with TechCentral, OneTrust, the most widely used platform to operationalise privacy, security and data governance, will address “what comes next” in this pertinent live webinar.

In this webinar, we will discuss managing regulatory change within a successful privacy programme compliant with Popia and some of the relevant legal requirements.

We will cover, among other things:

Key dates in Popia’s commencement timeline;

Information Regulator activities and guidance;

Privacy in the boardroom and buy in; and

Management of regulatory change in privacy programmes.

This webinar will be led by Amelia Williams, a privacy analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa with OneTrust DataGuidance. OneTrust DataGuidance is the world’s most in-depth and up-to-date privacy and security regulatory research platform powered by more than two decades of global privacy law research. Hundreds of global privacy laws and over 10 000 additional resources are mapped into DataGuidance to give customers in-depth research, information, insight and perspectives on the world’s evolving list of global privacy regulations.

OneTrust’s sole focus is building software that allows organisations to operationalise trust. As such, the organisation’s understanding of regulations and operational requirements needed to keep organisations compliant is arguably the most sophisticated and in-depth globally.

