Telco or ISP? Fighting rising costs and complexity? Read this

In the highly competitive telecommunications and ISP industry, service providers are facing shrinking margins and increasing pressure to add value and optimise operations. This is particularly challenging for small and medium-sized ISPs and regional service providers that have fewer subscribers and must focus on cost reduction and process streamlining.

Traditionally, these tools, such as the CPE WAN Management Protocol (CWMP), or TR-069, were only available to major telecoms carriers at a prohibitive cost. This left smaller players with outdated provisioning and fulfilment processes – and impacted customer satisfaction.

FirstDMT is now addressing this issue by launching a cloud-based service that offers smaller businesses, ISPs, wireless ISPs and managed service providers access to carrier-grade device management tools aimed at streamlining operations and improving customer satisfaction.

AX69.Cloud, brought to you by FirstDMT and powered by Axiros

Axiros AX69.Cloud is an “instant” cloud-based TR-069 Auto Configuration Server (ACS), designed for small to medium businesses and service providers. In the past, operating a carrier-grade ACS required a large investment into skills and resources to implement and maintain various operational components such as hosting, integration, device testing and code logic. Now with AX69.Cloud, you receive all these services as part of a simple and affordable subscription fee.

The arrival of AX69.Cloud signals the beginning of a new era in device management where small to medium service providers gain access to all the benefits of TR-069, without having to own the system or manage the administration workload and responsibilities.

AX69.Cloud presents a single pane of glass to troubleshoot several types of devices from any vendor, with TR-069 support baked into their device, allowing service providers to provide and manage services, configure device settings, monitor service performance, upgrade device firmware, and much more.

The protocols used are TR-069 or TR-369, which effectively improves overall subscriber satisfaction through optimal device management and superior support interactions. AX69.Cloud is an easy-to-use solution to fix and, more importantly, prevent issues from happening at all.

Key benefits

Central device management: Remotely manage all your IP-based, TR-069-enabled devices from different vendors, in any location, using a single platform.

Remotely manage all your IP-based, TR-069-enabled devices from different vendors, in any location, using a single platform. Improve visibility on your network: Keep track of your devices, their status and performance.

Keep track of your devices, their status and performance. Rapid service provision: Automated service provisioning via REST API or user-interface.

Automated service provisioning via REST API or user-interface. Reduce support load: Provision services correctly the first time – every time.

Provision services correctly the first time – every time. Empower support staff: All information relevant to the support incident is made available to support staff in an easy-to-interpret manner. Incidents are concluded quickly and professionally.

All information relevant to the support incident is made available to support staff in an easy-to-interpret manner. Incidents are concluded quickly and professionally. Operational cost saving: Streamlined service provisioning and empowered support personnel saves on truck rolls, support costs and customer churn.

Streamlined service provisioning and empowered support personnel saves on truck rolls, support costs and customer churn. Improved customer satisfaction: Services just work, with minimal amount of provider/subscriber interaction.

Services just work, with minimal amount of provider/subscriber interaction. Cloud-based service: No additional ICT infrastructure or staff needed.

No additional ICT infrastructure or staff needed. Rapid deployment time: Your new ACS instance can be launched within minutes.

Your new ACS instance can be launched within minutes. Dynamic pricing: Pay as you grow based on the number of devices you manage.

Key features

Automated provisioning of services such as internet access, Wi-Fi, VoIP and many others.

Compatible with all layer-3 access technologies: LTE, FTTx, DSL, Wi-Fi and more.

Devices of all types and access technologies are supported from a common support interface.

Run powerful workflows with minimal effort.

Configure and manage Wi-Fi, DHCP, port-forwarding and other settings remotely in real time.

Run upload and download speed tests, remote ping tests and other connectivity tests.

Retrieve various health and diagnostics information about your devices.

Schedule, monitor and run automated firmware upgrade campaigns across all your devices.

Use the powerful yet intuitive API to integrate device management features directly into your in-house systems.

Easy troubleshooting in case of technical problems with service or device.

An easily operated and integrated support portal that assists with detailed information about the router and workflows (for example, configuring DHCP or Wi-Fi). The support portal also provides information on the status of internet, LAN, VoIP, DHCP and WLAN across various manufacturers.

FirstDMT is a technology solutions provider based in South Africa specialising in assisting customers in streamlining processes and overcoming challenges related to device and service operations. Its main focus is on the telecoms industry, serving mobile operators, ISPs, wireless ISPs, virtual service providers and virtual ISPs. Its solutions are device agnostic and can be applied to any network, making them attractive to solution integrators looking to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

By handling device-related technicalities, FirstDMT enables its customers to concentrate on expanding their core business and building stronger enterprises. It offers cloud, private cloud and on-premises solutions catering to various architectural needs. With the rise of cloud services, FirstDMT has experienced international growth and currently serves a range of international customers. Leveraging their expertise and cost-effective approach, they position themselves as a competitive technology solutions partner in both local and international markets.

For more information on the Axiros AX69.Cloud product or to book a demo, please contact us at sales@firstdmt.com or visit our product webpage at https://firstdmt.com/ax69/.