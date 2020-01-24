Telecoms tycoon to pay Zimbabwean doctors to return to work - TechCentral

Zimbabwean state doctors have found an unlikely ally in their four-month pay strike — telecommunications tycoon Strive Masiyiwa.

The founder and majority owner of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has offered to pay them a Z$5 000-$10 000 (R4 200-R8 300) subsidy, based on seniority, for the next six months in a bid to end the strike that started in September and has crippled the Southern African nation’s public health-care system.

State doctors currently receive the equivalent of R2 900/month and are demanding that salaries be adjusted in line with inflation, which stood at an annual rate of 500%. The monthly rate fell to 16.6% in December and the national statistics agency stopped publishing annual data when it reached 176% in August.

Besides Econet, Masiyiwa also owns about half of Liquid Telecom, which provides fibre-optic and satellite services across Africa

The proposed payment will be made by Higherlife Foundation, the charitable organisation set up by Masiyiwa and his wife Tsitsi in 1996, according to Tawanda Zvakada, the acting secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association.

The ZHDA represents about 600 members working at 1 600 government-run hospitals and clinics nationwide and “more and more doctors are now expected to return to work”, Zvakada said by phone on Thursday.

“The doctors have responded extremely positively,” Masiyiwa said in a response to questions. “We also provide free transport to nurses.”

So far, about 500 doctors have applied for the assistance and he expects that to double tomorrow, Masiyiwa said.

Besides Econet, Masiyiwa — whose wealth is estimated at US$1.1-billion by Forbes — also owns about half of private company Liquid Telecom, which provides fibre-optic and satellite services across Africa. His other assets include stakes in mobile phone networks in Burundi and Lesotho, and investments in fintech and power distribution firms in Africa. — Reported by Brian Latham and Godfrey Marawanyika, with assistance from Ray Ndlovu, Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP