Telkom cuts data prices – R79 for 1GB

Telkom has become the latest mobile operator to chop ad hoc data prices, cutting the headline price of 1GB of data to R79 – R6 less than rivals Vodacom and MTN – and introducing a new 1.5GB bundle.

The partially state-owned telecommunications operator said on Monday that the bundles include free night data for use after midnight and before 7am, equivalent to the bundle size.

The new 1.5GB (plus 1.5GB) bundle is priced at R89. The deals will initially only be available on Telkom’s *180# USSD menu and from 20 September can be accessed on all other channels, it said.

All-networks data bundles are available for purchase to all new and existing customers on prepaid, post-paid, top-up and hybrid plans

The new bundles will be available as ad hoc purchases only and no recurring purchases are permitted, Telkom said.

Customers can transfer data to other users as per the current transfer rules in increments of 25MB, 50MB, 100MB, 250MB, 500MB and 1GB per day. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media