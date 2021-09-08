Telkom lauds Icasa over spectrum decision

Telkom has welcomed the decision by communications regulator Icasa to consent to a court order setting aside its decision to publish an invitation to apply (ITA) to take part in South Africa’s planned spectrum auction.

Icasa’s decision to publish the spectrum ITA and an interrelated ITA to license a wholesale open-access network, or Woan, came as industry players – including Telkom, eMedia Holdings and MTN, which have sued the regulator – engage in negotiations in an effort to reach an out-of-court settlement.

Icasa said on Tuesday that it is not withdrawing either ITA but that, by moving to consent with the court order it hopes to avoid a lengthy court battle over the spectrum auction. It said it believes the auction can still take place by January 2022, though few industry players believe this is possible.

Inherent in Icasa’s decision to withdraw its opposition is a concession that the ITAs are irredeemably flawed

Telkom said it “welcomes” Icasa’s decision o “reconsider its opposition to Telkom’s application to have the ITAs reviewed and set aside”. The review application is scheduled to be heard on 15 September.

“Inherent in Icasa’s decision to withdraw its opposition is a concession that the ITAs are irredeemably flawed,” Telkom said. Group CEO Sipho Maseko added: “This action by Icasa will hopefully speed up a fair and equitable licensing process, which will benefit all South Africans.”

‘Deeply flawed’

“We have been anxious to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. However, in late 2020 our objections fell on deaf ears and we had no choice but to approach the courts,” Maseko said in a statement. “Icasa’s decision is, in our view, the correct approach and an acknowledgment its auctioning process was deeply flawed and had the potential to harm competition,” he said.

“Telkom has consistently argued that the ITAs were designed in a manner that would entrench the anticompetitive market structure in South Africa and would have a negative impact on consumers and data costs.”

“This is a positive step in the right direction. However, many issues remain unresolved. We are committed to sincere and meaningful discussions with the regulator to resolve them and open a way to competitive and stable mobile sector,” Maseko said.

“We now call upon Icasa, the minister and the industry at large to cooperate in making sure that a proper fresh start is embarked upon, that is fair and transparent, which will lead to all of the current market structure flaws to be adequately addressed.” – © 2021 NewsCentral Media

