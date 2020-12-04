Telkom launches carrier billing for Apple services - TechCentral

Telkom on Friday said that it now offers carrier billing for Apple services, meaning the company’s customers can subscribe to Apple Music or Apple TV+ and be billed by Telkom rather than by Apple.

Services that are available through carrier billing include App Store app purchases, Music, TV+, movies on the Apple TV app, Arcade and iCloud storage.

“The service is available to all Telkom customers in South Africa for postpaid and prepaid mobile plans,” Telkom said.

This is how it works: Telkom customers use a new or existing Apple ID and select “mobile phone” as the payment method in account settings in the App Store, in iCloud or in the Apple Music or Apple TV apps.

The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from any Apple device, Telkom said.