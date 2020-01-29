Tested: The weBoost AM100-pro boosts your cell signal on the go - TechCentral

The weBoost Drive AM100-pro is a powerful, first-of-its-kind wide-band vehicle cellphone signal booster and has just been launched in South Africa, designed to provide strong cellular connectivity in cars, trucks, caravans and boats.

Compatible with all cellular phones and all major network providers in South Africa, it allows users to enjoy seamless cellular reception, fewer dropped calls and faster data upload/download speeds while on the go. There are no monthly fees. Nor does it need to be connected to any Internet source to work. It simply amplifies your existing in-vehicle cellular service by up to 32 times for better voice and text, and faster Internet.

The weBoost Drive AM100-pro boasts output power capabilities of up to 50dB gain, allowing it to boost signal strength in locations further away from cell signal towers, and greatly enhancing 2G, 3G and 4G/LTE cell service.

Whether you’re traveling for work or leisure, a strong cellular signal is essential for both productivity and safety reasons. Thanks to the weBoost Drive AM100-pro’s powerful amplifying abilities, users will see a huge improvement in their cellular connectivity and speed across all cellular service providers, providing peace of mind wherever the road takes them.

The weBoost Drive AM100-pro is an easy-to-install plug-and-play system and comes as a complete kit with all parts included.

The weBoost Drive AM100-Pro Kit includes:

A powerful cellular amplifier with up to 50dB gain

Mini magnetic outside antenna

Inside broadcasting car panel antenna

Power supply with DC car adapter

How it works

The three main causes of poor cellular reception in a vehicle are cell tower distance, outside interference and car materials (such as tinted windows). It is especially true of car materials in city and urban areas and of cell tower distance in rural areas.

A weBoost AM100-Pro cellphone signal booster solves all three problems by reaching further distances to and from the cell tower with its powerful antenna, brings in signal from outside, bypassing any vehicle material interference, and broadcasts the amplified signal inside the vehicle.

Putting it to the test

We tested the AM100-Pro in a car with a sunroof (more prone to oscillation), so a great way to put the unit through its paces. We placed the outside mini magnet antenna next to the car’s own antenna. The inside antenna was placed next to the gear lever. The cellphone was held a metre away from the inside panel antenna. Driving around Johannesburg, we tested the vehicle signal booster at various locations by switching the signal booster on and off and noting the difference in cell signal strength readings.

The results

Signal strength is measured in decibel-milliwatts. Typically, a strong outside signal would be somewhere around -50dBm to -70dBm, while anything below -100dBm would be considered weak (-120dBm means no signal at all). According to the logarithm, the signal strength doubles with every third decibel, meaning that a signal strength of something like -70dBm is actually twice the power of -73dBm. The numbers may not make it look like a great change has occurred, but in reality the decibels have grown exponentially.

The weBoost AM100-Pro is approved by communications regulator Icasa and available for purchase now online at www.boltontechnical.co.za or through authorised resellers.

Contact Bolton Technical on sales@boltontechnical.co.za or +27-11-749-3085. All signal boosters have a one-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.