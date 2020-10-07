The best company in South Africa to build a mobile app for your business - TechCentral

The best company in South Africa to build a mobile app for your business

Many South African companies are looking to improve their operations through mobile apps, but it can be a daunting task to design and build a world-class app.

Good news is that there is a company that specialises in Android and iOS app development that can help – Codehesion.

Codehesion is South Africa’s top mobile app developer and has helped many companies launch their own apps.

Codehesion takes care of everything when providing a business with a new smartphone app, including the planning, design, build and launch.

Its app developers also help with the strategy around the app, provide advice on which features to include, and list the app on the Android and iOS app stores.

Additionally, Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said the company’s experience helps it guide clients on which type of app will work best for their business.

Risk-free consultation

Codehesion offers South African businesses a free and easy consultation process to get the ball rolling.

Beyers encouraged companies who are looking for a new Android or iOS app to contact them via the company’s website.

To discuss your company’s app, contact Codehesion on www.codehesion.co.za.