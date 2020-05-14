The best company in South Africa to build a smartphone app for your business - TechCentral

The best company in South Africa to build a smartphone app for your business

Codehesion is South Africa’s top Android and iOS developer and has helped many companies to build and launch world-class mobile apps.

With a rapidly changing world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies are looking for new ways to improve client relations, increase sales, and increase staff productivity.

Regulations that restrict the movement of people are also putting pressure on businesses to interact with clients and staff online. Unless a business has its own app on their clients’ smartphone, they stand to lose out to their competitors.

Unless a business has its own app on their clients’ smartphone, they stand to lose out to their competitors

This is why many businesses are now investing in new smartphone apps, or improving on their current apps, to stay relevant.

It is not only consumer-facing apps which are changing the way people do business, however. Many businesses have launched internal company apps to improve their operational efficiency and increase staff productivity. This is particularly important in the current environment where remote working has become the norm.

Internal company apps also offer secure communications, company alerts, location-based task tracking and task automation.

Getting a smartphone app for your business

Codehesion takes care of everything when providing a business with a new smartphone app, including the planning, design, build, and launch.

Its app developers do everything for a business – the strategy around the app, advice on which features to include, building the app, and listing it on app stores.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said the company’s experience also helps it guide clients on which type of app will work best for their business.

Codehesion also offers South African businesses a free and easy consultation process.

Beyers encouraged companies who are looking for a new Android or iOS app to contact them via their website.

For a risk-free consultation, contact Codehesion.