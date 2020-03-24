The best video apps to stay in touch during the lockdown - TechCentral

The best video apps to stay in touch during the lockdown

As millions face more time inside as part of self-isolation and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to video-calling apps to stay in touch.

Here is a look at some of the best apps for getting in contact with friends and family when you cannot be in the same room.

Zoom

Zoom is a video-conferencing app that has risen to prominence during the coronavirus outbreak.

With a free version that supports up to 100 participants in a video-call with a 40-minute time limit, the app has quickly become a way not only for workers to stay in contact, but for families and even the largest social groups to gather virtually.

It can be used for free on PC.

Houseparty

A social network combined with group video-calling, Houseparty allows users to play games with friends on video-chats, as well as share their screen as they would if sending a screenshot on a messaging app.

The new app can also alert you when contacts come online so organising socialising is a much smoother process.

The app is free to download on iOS and Android.

Google Hangouts

Very good for getting a video-chat off the ground quickly, Hangouts is linked to your Google account, so if you’re an Android or Gmail user, it’s likely a lot of your contacts will be quickly accessible for free video-calls.

It can be used on PC, iOS and Android.

Skype

The original video-calling platform, Skype will be the best option for many as even the less technology-savvy members of the family are likely to have an account.

Voice and video-call options are available, as is an instant messaging feature.

Skype is accessible from PC as well as on both iOS and Android mobile devices.