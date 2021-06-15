The EcoFlow story

EcoFlow was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who emerged from a leading drone developer where they had worked to perfect the drone battery to be lightweight, long-lasting, and most importantly, powerful.

Now, EcoFlow leverages this knowledge and experience to build products that are thoughtful in design, creating industry-first, smart and powerful energy storage products. We strive to reinvent the way people everywhere access power.

EcoFlow’s product lines of Delta and River series power generators equip the consumer with an industrial amount of clean, quiet and renewable power for life adventures, work and home backup power.

Hit the outdoors with River and keep all your devices powered on at once. With a 288Wh capacity that charges to full in a record-breaking 96 minutes, you’ll have ease of mind to focus on your adventures.

2 x 600W AC outlets and 288Wh capacity: The EcoFlow River can power up to nine devices simultaneously. With two pure sine wave AC outlets, the EcoFlow River can power some devices up to 1 800W with the X-Boost mode on. With a capacity of 288Wh, the EcoFlow River provides enough juice to run essential devices for hours, depending on the actual output.

EcoFlow Delta represents the new standard of battery-powered generators and is perfect for power outages, outdoor adventures, and professional work. Compatible with a wide range of devices. EcoFlow Delta allows you stay powered for hours whenever and wherever with a huge, 1 260Wh capacity.

