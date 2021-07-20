The Huawei MateBook D 15 i3 makes working from home affordable

The reality of the past 18 months means the “new normal” involves people needing to work from wherever they can instead of heading into an office.

Remote working, or working from home, is something that we have all had to adjust to and that necessitates the need for the correct hardware. While a new notebook could set you back quite a bit, Huawei has some affordable options, with the latest being the MateBook D 15 i3.

This new offering is part of a line-up of refreshed notebooks from the company, including the MateBook 14, among others.

As for the MateBook D 15 i3, Huawei is making it available for R10 999 (recommended retail price), along with bundling it with accessories to the value of R2 799 for free.

Ticking the right boxes

A great value-for-money deal, the D 15 i3 delivers a full spectrum of features that those working from home need.

Starting with the FullView display, a large, 15.6-inch full-HD (1 920×1 080-pixel) screen is front and centre thanks to an impressive 87% screen-to-body ratio. The slim bezels are matched by an equally elegant metal chassis that is lightweight at 1.53kg.

The large screen real estate also lends itself to the collaboration tools that Huawei has integrated into the ecosystem of the MateBook range, including the ability to share content from one Huawei device to another seamlessly and sans cables, thanks to Huawei Share.

As the name would suggest, the machine packs Intel silicon, with a 10th-generation Core i3-10110U processor doing the heavy lifting

Other handy tools include the power button with integrated fingerprint sensor, adding a layer of security to the D 15 i3 and ensuring that prying eyes don’t get access to your device.

As the name would suggest, the machine packs Intel silicon, with a 10th-generation Core i3-10110U processor doing the heavy lifting. Added to this is an integrated graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe PCIe solid-state drive. The latter delivers rapid response times and ensures the D 15 i3 has speed and power.

While the notebook will likely be deskbound given the current climate, should portability be an important consideration down the line, the MateBook D 15 i3 comes well equipped thanks to a 42Wh battery that yields up to eight hours of battery life. As such, if you need to work on the go, or power is unreliable in your area, the D 15 i3 will not leave you in the lurch.

As for the deal on offer from Huawei, the bundle that adds R2 799 worth of accessories for free features a Huawei-branded backpack, Bluetooth mouse and VIP service cover.

For those entering the second half of 2021 and beyond needing an affordable Windows 10-powered notebook, the Huawei MateBook D 15 i3 is simply too good an option to pass up.

To find out more about the new MateBook range, and the MateBook D 15 i3 in particular, head here.

The Huawei MateBook D 15 i3 is available to purchase from the local Huawei online store, as well as from retailers such as Incredible Connection, Takealot, Vodacom and MTN.