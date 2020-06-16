The long-term solution to connectivity issues - TechCentral

Struggling to work from home because of communication issues is a first-world problem, and it calls for modern and innovative solutions.

Despite the remote working trend gaining traction over the last few years, few people were adequately equipped to deal with it when the Covid-19 lockdown forced a real and rapid adoption of it. And during these extraordinary times, even those with dedicated home offices are sometimes struggling with a proper connection and communication.

In a time where excellent communication is crucial to success, these problems are nerve-wracking. What if your reception desk misses an appointment confirmation? Or your employees miss a call with urgent instructions? Or your new marketing campaign fails to gain a proper audience?

When it comes to what you can do to protect your business and continue to run a successful operation, the answer might surprise you.

GSM – a steadfast solution

When searching for solutions, one might be tempted to assume the answer lies in fancy gadgets and the latest new-fangled technology. In fact, the logical solution is tried and tested and lies in what has been in use in South Africa since 1993.

We are, of course, talking about GSM, or the Global System for Mobile technology.

Consistent and reliable, this classic, mobile, digital service has been helping small businesses operate anywhere and pretty much everywhere, without hassle, for decades. Despite the lockdown, companies using GSM have stayed connected and continued serving their customers seamlessly.

And Huge Telecom has been right there alongside them. As the biggest provider of GSM to the South African business market, Huge Telecom offers innovative, turnkey solutions designed to make your working-from-home experience just as productive as at the office.

Our mobile offerings have got only better with time, and feature innovative add-on services like texSMS – a revolutionary application that allows you to stay in SMS contact with your customer base or staff from the comfort of your computer, through your usual e-mail software. (After all, SMS is completely ubiquitous and generally accepted for messaging. Most people also view it as less personal or invasive).

With texSMS, you can send individual or broadcast messages to your customers or staff, schedule and automate messages, receive replies directly into your inbox, and even set up reminders to be delivered straight to your phone.

SMS might not be everyone’s first thought when it comes to innovative solutions. But this classic technology is far from obsolete

It’s the perfect solution for multiple communication occasions, like for a small business that needs to send out a marketing campaign or a health/beauty practitioner that needs to confirm client appointments. You can even use it to communicate with staff when they should come to work or to broadcast important instructions.

The humble SMS might not be everyone’s first thought when it comes to innovative solutions. But this classic technology is far from obsolete – in fact, research shows that SMS marketing is more effective than cold-calling! Research shows that 90% of SMS messages are read in the first three minutes, and SMSes have an open rate of 98% compared to e-mail marketing which only has an open rate of 20%!

Future-proof your communications with Huge Telecom

Things won’t be in lockdown forever – but the chances are that working from home is going to stay, at least in a partial form. Huge Telecom is an essential services provider and provides a range of solutions designed to help you and your company thrive in the business world – no matter where you work!

Like our texSMS application, all our services will benefit your business even after the current situation has passed. With texSMS and our full-suite-telephony (FST), work-from-home (WFH), and small office/home office (Soho) solutions, your office will be set up for success regardless of what happens in the business world.

In short, our solutions are still as effective as ever – but now you can take them home with you and carry on using them once you’re back at the office.