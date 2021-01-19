This electric vehicle battery can be charged in just 5 minutes - TechCentral

This electric vehicle battery can be charged in just 5 minutes

Israeli company StoreDot has manufactured the first battery for electric vehicles that can be charged in just five minutes, a step toward making refuelling as fast as cars at a petrol station.

The lithium-ion samples were produced by StoreDot’s strategic partner in China, Eve Energy, and have been used as a demonstration in a two-wheeled scooter. StoreDot said that rapid charging batteries could overcome range and charging anxiety, a critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption.

However, batteries that charge this quickly probably won’t be achievable at scale for years with existing charging infrastructure. Degradation relating to use of fast-charging also is an under-appreciated issue.

“This is a huge positive to the industry, making rapid charging on the go more convenient and reducing a huge barrier to adoption,” David Watson, CEO of EV-charging company Ohme Technologies UK. “But these benefits will take a while to come on stream.” — Reported by Rachel Morison, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP