Trump and Musk are vandalising the world

“They were careless people, Donald and Elon — they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

F Scott Fitzgerald was describing Tom and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby, but this quote just as aptly describes Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who now go around wielding nebulous authority to demolish the institutions of American governance in the name of cleaning out the “deep state”. Just one example: the US Agency for International Development.

“USAid is a criminal organisation. Time for it to die,” Musk posted on X over the weekend. His Orwellian-sounding department of government efficiency had already put much of the agency’s leadership on leave, taken down its website and raided the premises to take over computer systems. And for his part, Trump had already ordered the organisation to halt most foreign aid disbursements because the US is “no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people”.

The consequences of this economic jingoism, like those of the American aid gone missing, will only become clear over time

And so USAid seems destined to be dismantled, with maybe a few remnants transferred to the state department. No matter that the agency was created, and is funded, by congress; no matter that its destruction without congressional consent is illegal; no matter that legislators stood outside the doors in protest.

Trump and Musk are shutting it down to show that they can. To Musk, this rapid demolition counts as proof of concept, to be replicated across the federal government. Instead of going to parties, “we spent the weekend feeding USAid into the wood chipper”, he gloated.

Maybe these government bureaucracies do need a good uncluttering. Maybe USAid really is better off inside the state department (which already issues guidance). But do Trump and Musk understand the downstream consequences of their rampage?

Broken

The agency draws less than 1% of the federal budget; gutting it will not pay for tax cuts or anything else. With its money, however, it has helped people in poor countries to cope with floods and hurricanes. Or got drugs to people with HIV/Aids, thus sparing their babies. Or funded non-governmental organisations to vaccinate local populations or boost farm yields, in the process training people to lift their countries out of poverty and misery one day.

Many of these chains will now be broken, especially in places like Africa, and the result will be suffering. And more: for decades, USAid dripped goodwill to foreigners who saw its care packages, adorned with stars and stripes, two hands clasping, and the message, “From the American people”. That goodwill was the “return” that Trump never saw from his penthouse or Mar-a-Lago. The drip will now dry up. So will the returns, unquantifiable as they are, just as China becomes more eager by the day to replace the US as a credible champion of the Global South.

What’s true of aid in foreign policy applies even more to trade. The economic gains from trade have long been clear. But the political benefits are just as convincing. Trade brings people and nations closer together. It especially makes sense to trade more with friends, and sometimes less with foes.

Trump has never understood that. In his first term, he pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a proposed free-trade agreement that included many of America’s friends around the Pacific Rim but deliberately excluded China. The jilted nations instead formed a different trade pact, and China is applying to join it.

Trump has now dropped all restraints. He’s declared “tariff” the most beautiful word in the dictionary and either threatens or slaps import taxes on partner countries like a drunken sailor. Most disturbingly, he makes no distinction between allies and adversaries. He’s already humiliated Colombia with tariff threats and now America’s neighbours and biggest trading partners, Mexico and Canada. The EU is in his sights. No US ally, friend or partner can be sure that it isn’t.

It hardly matters that some of these trade wars, notably the one with China, have already started, while others are off again, on again, and better described as “phony wars” for now. The effect on people’s minds is the same. Canadians are booing the US anthem at hockey and basketball games, a spectacle that seemed unimaginable not long ago. Investors, both American and foreign, are rethinking their long-term plans, unsure how to factor in a temper as mercurial as Trump’s.

The consequences of this economic jingoism, like those of the American aid gone missing, will only become clear over time. Already, America’s trading partners are hedging their bets and forming new commercial networks that exclude the US. The EU is striking trade deals with Latin America and Malaysia. Indonesia just became the 10th country to join Brics, a club that sees itself as an alternative to the US-led Group of Seven; eight other countries are in the queue. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is linking up with the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Middle East. And everywhere China is keen to join the fun.

There is a more obvious ‘ism’ to describe Trump and Musk and this entire episode in American and world history

These reactions rhyme with the so-called “balance-of-threat” theory in international relations. Whenever one nation becomes simultaneously powerful, menacing and unpredictable, the others will join forces to protect themselves. In the long run, this never bodes well for the bully country.

The media, academia and intelligentsia are often keen to wrap the hodgepodge of Trump’s whims and instincts into something that resembles coherence, imposing patterns and naming them with “isms”.

We’ve called Trump a nationalist, and he sort of is; then again, he’s doing plenty of things that will hurt his nation. We’ve declared him to be an imperialist, but that often just means he’s a bully. We’ve dubbed him an isolationist. But as John Quincy Adams, one of Trump’s predecessors, put it, that would imply only that America “goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy”; not that it needlessly alienates friends. We’ve labelled Trump a transactionalist; but that suggests only that he thinks short-term rather than long-term, that he’s the opposite of a strategist.

Vandalism

Another genre of labels comes out of the DSM (the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) and includes “egotism” and “narcissism”. Plausible, but who am I to make such diagnoses?

No, I think there is a more obvious “ism” to describe Trump and Musk and this entire episode in American and world history. They do behave as Fitzgerald described Tom and Daisy, carelessly smashing up things and people, and then letting others clean up the messes. In their own way, Trump and Musk simply embody vandalism. — Andreas Kluth, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

