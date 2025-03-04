Fears as Trump pauses cyber operations against Russia

US Democratic lawmakers are demanding an explanation from the Pentagon over an order to pause offensive cyber operations against Russia during negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

The pause in such cyber operations, which is not unusual during sensitive diplomatic initiatives, was confirmed by two sources familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Offensive cyber operations, which disrupt or disable rivals’ computer networks, are distinct from cyberespionage, which is aimed at intercepting data.

“It is a critical strategic mistake for Donald Trump to unilaterally disarm against Putin

The details of the pause have not been made public, but it has further rattled Democratic lawmakers disturbed by President Donald Trump’s administration’s conciliatory approach towards Moscow.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer condemned the move.

“It is a critical strategic mistake for Donald Trump to unilaterally disarm against Putin,” Schumer said on X on Sunday. “The best defence is always a strong offence, and that’s true for cybersecurity, too,” he added.

Representative Adam Smith, the top Democrat in the house armed services committee, said on Monday the Pentagon owed congress an explanation, including about the scope of the order and the expected impact on US allies. Smith also asked “whether any risk assessment was made in advance of the order or is currently underway as a result of the order”.

Clash

The Pentagon declined to comment. “Due to operational security concerns, we do not comment nor discuss cyber intelligence, plans or operations,” a senior US defence official said.

Trump publicly clashed with Ukrainian President Vplodymyr Zelensky last week during a dramatic Oval Office meeting, threatening to yank US support for Ukraine three years after Russia’s invasion.

After promising an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war during his campaign, Trump has quickly reversed US policy by opening talks with Moscow over the head of Ukraine and without consulting its other Western allies. On Monday, he condemned Zelensky after the Ukrainian leader was quoted saying the end was “very, very far away”.

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be peace as long as he has America’s backing, and Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US.” — Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, (c) 2025 Reuters

