Twitter hiring engineers to build new subscription platform - TechCentral

Twitter has posted a job listing for Web engineers to build a new subscription-based platform, sending its shares surging on Wednesday.

The selected Web engineers will join a team, codenamed “Gryphon”, and work closely with Twitter’s payments and the Twitter.com teams, according to the listing.

Twitter said this subscription platform would be “a first” for the company and might be reused by other teams in the future. It did not elaborate on how it planned on implementing the service.

The company briefly edited the job listing to remove references to “Gryphon” and the “subscription platform”. Twitter declined to comment on the reason behind the temporary changes.

Shares of the micro-blogging website were up 7% at US$35.31 in afternoon trading. — Reported by Neha Malara and Subrat Patnaik, (c) 2020 Reuters