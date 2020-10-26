Virtual servers for your business: A guide for the non-technical - TechCentral

Amid the influx of cliched catchphrases and jargon, business owners face the challenge of separating the technology that has very real business benefits from technology that offers little more than marketing hype.

Leading the charge right now is the topic of virtualisation, and its myriad affiliates: cloud, 4IR and, of course, servers.

This is because virtualisation is one such IT investment that offers substantial opportunities for cost reduction, productivity improvements and better business continuity. But to have the conversation – and ask the right questions – business owners need a document that cuts out the hype and presents the facts in business terms, not technical jargon.

Network Platforms has created this guide for decision makers questioning whether onsite servers or hosted cloud servers are right for their business; how cloud service providers work; and how virtual servers are priced.

If you need to understand the business benefits and the technology that enables them, this guide has been crafted for you. It will provide insight into how virtualisation can make your company more robust, agile and responsive to changing economic conditions and business opportunities.

If your business is starting to grow, if your staff need access to secure e-mail and company-owned data storage, if your business has implemented a remote-work policy, or if you don’t have a backup plan, then your organisation is likely ready for a dedicated server.

