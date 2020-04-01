Vodacom, Discovery partner to offer free online Covid-19 consultations - TechCentral

Vodacom and Discovery have struck a partnership to offer free virtual doctor consultations to South Africans concerned that they may have contracted Covid-19.

Vodacom and Discovery have jointly created a fund to pay doctors for about 100 000 consultations, making them free to any South African.

The companies announced on Wednesday that the platform will provide “easy access for all South Africans to a Covid-19 risk tool, to help understand your personal risk for Covid-19, plus, where needed, to immediately schedule virtual healthcare professional consultations and get advice”.

The companies said in a statement that telemedicine has “proved invaluable in the management of this disease, with many governments and health-care systems advocating for digital health-care tools and virtual consults to be the first step and primary means of healthcare support during the Covid-19 outbreak”.

The Covid-19 risk assessment and virtual healthcare tools can help to identify people who need health professional engagement…

“The Covid-19 risk assessment and virtual healthcare tools can help to identify people who need health-professional engagement and a potential referral for testing or to a hospital,” they said.

“This reduces overcrowding at clinics and doctors’ rooms where there is greater risk of the virus spreading, and also protects healthcare professionals from potential repeated exposure to Covid-19.”

The service is free to use and works on the Web and on mobile phones through video or audio calls or by text.

The service can be accessed by visiting either the Discovery or Vodacom websites. Vodacom customers can get additional information and do a self-assessment via USSD by dialling *111#.

DrConnect

Discovery’s existing DrConnect platform, which was previously available only to Discovery clients, is now accessible to all South Africans.

The online health-care platform is dedicated to Covid-19-specific screening and consultations. Doctors are invited to download the Discovery HealthID and DrConnect apps from relevant app stores to join the platform. Doctors will receive guidance on how to consult and how to receive payment from the dedicated fund that Discovery and Vodacom have set up for these consultations.

How it works

Here are the steps involved in using the platform: