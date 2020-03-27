Vodacom makes board changes as chairman steps down - TechCentral

Vodacom Group chairman Jabu Moleketi, who has been on the telecommunications operator’s board for the past 11 years, will step down at its AGM on 21 July.

The group said in a statement to shareholders on Friday that Saki Macozoma — currently the lead independent non-executive director — will take over the chairmanship at that time.

“The board expresses its thanks to Jabu for his leadership and valuable contribution to both the board and Vodacom over the past 11 years and wishes him much success with his future endeavours,” it said.

Macozoma was first appointed to the board of Vodacom Group in July 2017. He also assumes the role of chairman of the nomination committee and will step down from the audit, risk and compliance committee.

David Brown will take over as lead independent non-executive director.

Meanwhile, Thomas Reisten has resigned from the board with effect from 31 March. Pierre Klotz and Clive Thomson will join the board as non-executive director and independent non-executive director respectively with effect from 1 April. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media