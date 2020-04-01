Vumatel absorbs SADV's fibre network - TechCentral

Fibre network operators Vumatel and SA Digital Villages (SADV) will in future operate as a single entity following the transfer of the SADV wholesale fibre assets to Vumatel.

“We have been working on the transfer since late 2019, with the view to ensuring as smooth a transition as possible, and continued delivery of a world-class service to our business partners,” said Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare in a statement.

“The consolidation makes Vuma the largest fibre network operator locally.”

The SADV Internet service provider brand will remain a standalone entity in the Remgro-controlled CIVH group, whose assets include Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media