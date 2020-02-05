Vumatel cuts prices on high-end fibre lines, hikes entry-level fees - TechCentral

Vumatel is implementing wholesale price adjustments for its fibre-to-the-home products, with “nominal” increases for entry-level line speeds and price cuts for faster services.

Some Internet service providers have begun passing on the increases and decreases to their customers.

“It has been our aim over the last six years to give our customers the best quality infrastructure possible, and to do so at a competitive price,” Vumatel said in an e-mailed response to questions from TechCentral.

By doing this now, we believe we can limit future increases and keep the costs as low as possible

“We remain committed to delivering this, while at the same time making provision for maintenance costs, and the knock-on effect of load shedding on our equipment,” it said.

“The result is a nominal increase across some of our line speeds. By doing this now, we believe we can limit future increases and keep the costs as low as possible.”

It said it has adjusted its faster line speed pricing downward. This is where the company is “forecasting higher market take-up”, it said.

Cool Ideas

Cool Ideas was one of the first ISPs to respond to the changes. It said that from 1 March, its entry-level symmetrical 10Mbit/s package will rise in price from R699 to R729/month — an increase of 4.3%. Other speeds below 50Mbit/s will also get price increases.

However, line speeds above 50Mbit/s will get a price cut. For example, the company’s 100Mbit/s symmetrical speed plan will fall from R1 219 to R1 199/month. It’s 200Mbit/s symmetrical plan will fall from R1 519 to R1 499/month. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media