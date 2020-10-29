Watch | CommScope discusses wireless networks of the future - TechCentral

Join CommScope for this on-demand webinar, where experts discuss changing user demands, the impact of wireless connectivity on corporate efficacy, and technical considerations to future-proof your wireless infrastructure.

CommScope’s Riaan Graham unpacks the ongoing pressure experienced by organisations in this rapidly changing world, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, mobility, and the role connectivity plays in holding it all together.

Graham explains the management of corporate networks, including the plethora of applications, devices and technologies, including Wi-Fi 6/6E, PoE, cloud, CBRS, multigig, 100/400 GigE and analytics.

Watch it here

It’s widely understood that the integrity of wireless networks directly impacts both employee satisfaction and productivity in increasingly competitive markets. Graham is joined by CommScope’s Simon Pollard, senior product manager for Ethernet switching, to address high-level technical and business queries. They provide audiences with deep insight into what is happening within the environment of a converged infrastructure, and address the hurdles facing businesses aiming to provide quality services to both internal staff and external customers.

This is an hour not to miss, as an organisation’s connectivity infrastructure is the bedrock of its digital infrastructure.

To book a consultation with a CommScope specialist, get in touch.

About CommScope

CommScope (Nasdaq: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.