Watch | Kaspersky experts on preventing enterprise fraud

Kaspersky, with TechCentral, recently hosted an informative webinar that addressed not only the current trends in cybercrime, but also the risks that enterprises face from fraud — watch it below.

The webinar, with Kaspersky’s Oleg Gorobets and David Emm, covered topics such as how lockdowns have changed the digital security landscape and what should be top of mind for companies now.

It’s said that one should “never waste a good crisis”. This is certainly proving to be the case with cybercriminals, who have not wasted any time taking advantage of the pandemic – in fact, evidence suggests they’ve thrived.

The more remotely connected consumers are, the more challenges organisations face, including data loss, financial and other cyberthreats, and fraud

Here’s what we know. Organisations across the globe scrambled to keep going due to global lockdowns – frequently (and understandably) implementing solutions rapidly and in some cases sidestepping some critical cybersecurity steps along the way.

Staying relevant has meant focusing on a digital-first approach, where attracting and retaining customers meant providing them convenience and efficiency. But digital transformation brings several risks that must be addressed. In fact, the more remotely connected consumers are, the more challenges organisations face, including data loss, financial and other cyberthreats, and fraud.

Who should watch?

If you are in financial services, retail or telecommunications — or are someone in any way responsible for cybersecurity strategy or implementation in your organisation — watch this recorded webinar with Kaspersky to gain invaluable insights into:

The trends, realities, impact of Covid-19 on digital security readiness;

A digital-first approach for customer satisfaction and retention — and keeping your organisation and your customers safe;

The often not-considered risks of digital platforms;

Threats impacting the local market and the most common cybersecurity threats; and

Strategies to ensure a proactive approach and protection against cybercrime and fraud.

