Watch | Why AI is becoming crucial in CCTV and surveillance solutions - TechCentral

Fast detection and even faster response is the name of the game when it comes to surveillance and CCTV solutions. How many times have you had to go back through your surveillance footage to get clarity on a situation or event that should not have occurred and should have been noticed as it happened? Covid-19 has further demonstrated how detrimental to an organisation slow detection can be.

In case you missed it, Datacentrix and Dell recently delivered an educational webinar that provided attendees with expert knowledge on how they can reduce detection times, thus facilitating rapid response by optimising their existing or new surveillance and CCTV solutions. The webinar also looked at how companies can optimise these solutions to gain actionable intelligence around the movement of assets and people.

Presenters included Datacentrix’s Stephanie Rosenmayer, who spoke on the benefits of enhanced surveillance and AI, and Dell Technologies’ Jason McGregor, who explained why Dell is best positioned as the platform of choice for CCTV and surveillance projects.

