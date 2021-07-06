Webinar: Modern application delivery – avoiding ‘build it and they will come’ pitfalls

Cloud-native technologies like containers and Kubernetes are maturing rapidly and consequently have become the preferred way to build new software experiences and modernise existing apps at scale and across clouds.

Enterprise customers are seeking to simplify and accelerate the development and operations (DevOps) of cloud native apps, and the employment of multi-cloud container development platforms (MCDPs) is widely regarded as the de facto solution to DevOps’ increasingly stringent demands.

While MCDPs provide comprehensive container infrastructure lifecycle operations from the data centre to the cloud to the edge, they also help developers modernise apps with integrated service catalogues and microservices, service mesh and serverless features.

Business resources, roll-out strategies and customer experience goals are being swallowed up by unexpected pitfalls

However, says Johan Scheepers, Red Hat’s senior manager and solution architects lead for sub-Saharan Africa, business resources, roll-out strategies and customer experience goals are being swallowed up by unexpected pitfalls.

Frequently, he says, business stakeholders task developers with business requirements. “The hoped-for time and revenue savings are frequently not realised on the modernisation journey. And, as DIY container management and orchestration issues creep into the build, it causes delays in the effective delivery of modernised applications.

Pressing issues

This leads to costly delays and, in some cases, the re-architecting of the container platform and/or the applications. The focus should not be on the container platform; it should be on ease of use, on developing and deploying applications faster.”

The webinar will cover:

How to deliver applications faster and make developers more productive;

Integrated platforms, including container host, Kubernetes and application lifecycle management using your choice of infrastructure;

Providing operators with an agile DevOps workflow;

Creating security-focused, validated container content and services from a wide partner ecosystem; and

How to implement faster application development cycles and more frequent software deployments.

Meet your hosts

Johan Scheepers

Johan Scheepers is a senior manager and solutions architect lead for sub-Saharan Africa at Red Hat. His passion lies in his customer-focused mindset for designing and architecting solutions that deliver on business requirements. Scheepers has worked with a number of vendor products, services and solutions, including servers, server virtualisation, storage, storage virtualisation, high availability, database performance and data management with a focus on data analytics, protection, deduplication, and archiving. He also has a wealth of experience working with resellers and vendors, providing him with an intimate understanding of these environments.

Danie Thom

Danie Thom is a cloud specialist with Red Hat, focusing on enterprise and mid-market accounts.

Daniel Robus

In addition to being TechCentral’s host and moderator, Robus is a business consultant – perpetually curious, and with a strong foundation in the crossroads between business and technology.