Webinar: Modernised data storage - what disaggregated HCI means for enterprises - TechCentral

Post-lockdown priorities for enterprises globally can be categorised into risk management, employee experience and productivity, customer experience, and health and safety, according to Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Furthermore, the organisation says, it has seen the pause, or cancellation, of short and medium-term projects deemed “non-essential”, with investment being concentrated on supporting remote work and remote customer interactions, risk mitigation, cloud services, app development, and e-commerce applications.

Data is increasingly becoming the key differentiator for many organisations, enabling better engagements, developments and insights. And with this comes the need for automation, intelligent predictive management, resilience and maximally available systems.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, together with TechCentral, is presenting a webinar that will introduce audiences to the next generation of software-defined storage architecture: disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI).

Attendees will discover:

The evolution of storage architecture and the benefits HCI offers over siloed architectures, including management, easy expansion and scaling.

The advantages of dHCI over first-generation HCI, including mitigating overspend, and meeting low-latency and high-availability needs of mission-critical business applications.

The mechanisms of AI-driven management and predictive problem solving and rapid installation solutions native to HPE’s Nimble Storage dHCI.

In this unpredictable world, dHCI powers forward function and innovation, the very actions required for progress and growth. By its very definition, dHCI is the technology that innovates enterprises. Learn how HPE will transform your infrastructure by delivering the simplicity of HCI with the flexibility of three-tier architecture, all managed by the intelligence of HPE InfoSight.

Date: 9 June 2021

Time: 10h00 to 11h00

Speaker

Tony Stranack

HPE chief technologist

Tony Stranack has over 30 years of experience in helping clients with their information and data strategies. He empowers clients to develop and implement methodologies to increase efficiency and extract additional value from IT.

Moderator

Daniel Robus

TechCentral webinar and podcast host, business strategist and consultant