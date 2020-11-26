Comstor's Lyndsey Chiinze on why hybrid cloud matters - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to NetApp product manager at Comstor Southern Africa Lyndsey Chiinze about “hybrid cloud infrastructure”, or HCI, and why it’s become critically important in digital transformation projects.

This is particularly true, Chiinze said, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and work-from-measures.

In the podcast, Chiinze talks about end-user computing (EUC) and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and why these are important concepts with millions of people working from home and, in future, as employees continue to work remotely from a multitude of locations.

She covers where HCI fits into a discussion on cloud computing and how far South African companies are in their journeys.

