White paper: Top 10 reasons to choose a workstation - TechCentral

This white paper examines the return on investment (ROI) of professional workstations for design engineering work, as opposed to standard PCs, from three perspectives: the design engineer, the IT professional and executive management.

All three have a stake in the investment. Professional workstations not only allow design engineers to meet product development deadlines, they relieve bottlenecks in the IT department and contribute to the company’s bottom line via lower total cost of ownership and by providing a competitive advantage.

Examine the ROI of professional workstations with Intel Xeon processors for design engineering work.

