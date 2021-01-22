Why it's essential to align your business and IT strategies - TechCentral

The disconnect between IT and business is becoming more of a hindrance to a company’s daily operational activities than ever before. This as the need for, and dependence on, technology rapidly increases. More companies are now recognising the intrinsic need to align their IT and business strategies.

IT/business alignment involves realising company goals and objectives and aligning IT strategies to achieve those goals and objectives. Under normal business circumstances, companies focus on financial performance and competitiveness, and are highly siloed in their operational approach, rarely working in conjunction with IT. By aligning their business strategies with their IT strategies, companies can leverage both departments’ knowledge and skills to work successfully in tandem and to achieve their strategic goals.

Benefits of alignment

There are many benefits for a company by aligning its IT and business strategies. These include:

A reduction of IT costs;

Uncovering previously unidentified issues and risks;

More effective and efficient business activities;

Ongoing upskilling of employees to maintain a competitive edge;

Improved inter-departmental communication;

Easier achievement of business strategies; and

More informed decisions can take place through every aspect of the business.

An IT strategy must focus on achieving the goals and objectives of the company, not its own. However, this is easier said than done in practice. The disconnect between business and IT can mainly be attributed due to a lack of understanding of how IT systems function and their value to the company. From a cultural perspective, a certain amount of animosity and distrust commonly exist between business and IT departments, inhibiting their ability to work towards common goals.

Achieving IT alignment

To align their business and IT strategies, companies will first need to change their perception of IT in terms of viewing it as a tool to assist with business transformation, rather than a department that simply resolves issues. With a bit of creative brainstorming, each department will find that IT can directly impact their revenue streams.

Teams from all departments will also need to increase their understanding of what each division through improved departmental communication and business relationships. Once each has a better understanding of how the other functions, increased efficiency possibilities are endless. Improved communication will also mean that IT needs to tone down on their technical terminology to be better understood by their non-technical colleagues.

Encouraging a straightforward mentorship programme for employees to promote cross-cultural learning and develop a better understanding will also help close the divide and broaden the scope for innovation. The promotion of an inclusive culture for all departments through formal and informal means is another key to achieving alignment.

The next step should be to provide the IT department with clear strategic, operational and financial goals that harmonise with those of the business. This will ensure clarity on the return on investment relating to the overall IT investment.

Finally, it is necessary to encapsulate the newly identified IT and business strategies into a formal document, laying out exactly how the departments will work together. All parties would need to sign off this document to ensure that accountability flows throughout the organisation.

In conclusion, for IT to create any real value in a business, it has to be viewed and utilised as a transformation tool and valued as a resource for a competitive advantage. The resulting synergies from aligning a business and IT strategy will only be achieved if they become a foil for each other. It is in the best interest of companies wanting to align these strategies to pointedly avoid internal clashes due to fragile egos and resistance to change.

