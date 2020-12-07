Why it's time to rethink IT financing - TechCentral

It has been an extraordinary year, often for all the wrong reasons. And not just because the world was hit by a global pandemic, but because of the ways the associated lockdowns have changed the world of work and, for many companies, their IT spending priorities.

In some instances, companies have had to divert funding just to keep the lights on, or to keep their employees productive at home. But for others it has meant shifting gears on digital transformation.

Businesses also need to – and have had to – change their mindsets in terms of how they fund their technology assets and realise that just because they have followed the traditional finance route in the past does not mean it is the right strategy for today.

The landscape has changed and companies should be looking at consumption-based IT models now more than ever

Anton Pauw, finance area manager for HPE Financial Services, and Jonathan Kropf, CEO of Velocity Group, explore this subject in more detail in this podcast with TechCentral. (Watch it or listen to it below.)

They kick off the conversation by talking about why the subject of IT financing should be a priority for all organisations today. Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation strategies, yet the digital transformation journey can very costly. What is the solution?

The answer may lie in consumption-based models that give enterprises an alternative means of paying for assets, while offering flexibility and ensuring the right technology mix.

Pauw and Kropf talk about how the landscape has changed since the pandemic started and why companies should be looking at consumption-based IT models now more than ever.

