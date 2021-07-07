Winter has come, and EcoFlow is here to meet your energy needs

Winter brings the most challenges when it comes to power supply, and few know this better than South Africans. The chilling temperatures keep the nature-loving people of South Africa from outdoor activities and add pressure to the grid, leading to frequent power outages. EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, is here to save the day.

Here’s how EcoFlow Portable Power Stations can help you get through this winter.

EcoFlow River: The elf that keeps you warm in the great outdoors

In 2019, the accommodation of caravan parks and camping sites in South Africa saw 44.6% year-on-year growth. Although the pandemic halted this growth, it’s obvious that camping and RV living will see a resurgence as the pandemic slows down, starting from this winter.

The EcoFlow River, the flagship product of the River product line, is designed for the great outdoors and can keep you warm.

The EcoFlow River weighs just 5kg and is slightly larger than a toaster. Yet, through EcoFlow’s patented technology, it can power 80% of essential devices with a maximum output of 1 800W. That means you can power your electric blanket through the night and make yourself hot coffee and food in the chilly winds.

With a capacity of 288Wh, the EcoFlow River can power 10 devices simultaneously and can be fully recharged in 1.6 hours, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

EcoFlow Delta: The beast that powers almost all devices during blackouts

Known for manufacturing portable power stations superior in charging speed and output, EcoFlow has emerged as one of the leaders in the industry in recent years and is embraced by the South African market.

The upward trend of EcoFlow coincides with the increase in load shedding, which is expected to be around for at least another five more years. It’s safe to say the demand for alternative power sources will surge in years to come.

The winter power outages have presented a lot of challenges for South Africans, especially for the elderly and the sick, and that is when the EcoFlow Delta can come into play.

The EcoFlow Delta is the largest-capacity portable power station EcoFlow has in the market. With a maximum output of 3 300W

The EcoFlow Delta is the largest-capacity portable power station EcoFlow has in the market. With a maximum output of 3 300W, the EcoFlow Delta can power 99% of essential devices, including space heaters to keep the seniors warm and refrigerators to preserve medication for patients.

With a huge capacity of 1 260Wh, the Delta can power 12 devices simultaneously, easily getting you through a bout of load shedding. It can also be fully recharged in 1.6 hours, meaning you will have more than enough time to restore its energy from load shedding to load shedding.

Get in touch

EcoFlow offers an extensive range of other power products, too – including solar panels and accessories – so visit the website today to learn more.

If you are a business that would like to work with EcoFlow, please click here. And if you are interested in buying an EcoFlow product, these devices are now available here.