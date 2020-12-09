World’s first folding laptop goes on sale in South Africa - for R70 000 - TechCentral

The world’s first folding laptop is about to go on sale in South Africa – but if you want one, be prepared to cough up a big money for the privilege of being an early adopter.

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is soon going to be available to South African consumers — at a starting price of R70 000. You read that right – the Fold will cost you the same as buying two well-specced, non-foldable laptops. The computer is available for pre-order from Lenovo’s South African website and will go on sale early in the new year.

The X1 Fold has a foldable 13.1-inch OLED display. The machine weighs less than 1kg and is constructed from lightweight alloys and carbon fibre.

Users requiring additional speed and connectivity can opt for a 5G-enabled version of the device – but expect to pay even more for that

“The X1 Fold features multi-layer frames to support and protect the display, while a unique multi-link torque hinge mechanism ensures the smoothest folding experience,” Lenovo said in a statement. “The OLED display has also undergone extensive performance and durability testing, ranging from ball-dropping, to pen-tapping and dynamic stress tests.”

Keyboard

The X1 Fold comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard — a “slim accessory” which can be wirelessly charged inside the system and secured using magnets. There is also an Active Pen.

Though Lenovo said South African pricing will vary based on specifications that consumers opt for, only one price was listed at Lenovo’s online store at the time of initial publication – R100 000. Lenovo later removed this pricing from the website and said the starting price is R70 000. A bargain, then! — © 2020 NewsCentral Media