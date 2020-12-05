Worries over national fuel supplies after Engen refinery fire - TechCentral

South Africa will urgently conduct an assessment of petroleum products supply, the department of mineral resources & energy said on Saturday after the country’s second largest crude oil refinery shut down following a fire.

The 120 000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Engen refinery in Durban, majority-owned by Malaysia’s Petronas, ceased operations as investigations started into the cause of the fire on Friday. Engen said it was taking measures to ensure security of supply.

The refinery shutdown comes at a crucial time for South Africa as it looks to kickstart an economy walloped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) warned in May that the country was facing a diesel shortage due to a spike in demand as restrictions on movement eased.

The country is a net importer of crude oil and petroleum products, with the local market consuming 11.1 billion litres of petrol and 12.5 billion litres of diesel in 2018, according to Sapia.

— Reported by Wendell Roelf, (c) 2020 Reuters