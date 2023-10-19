Woza, hypa family! Ke’naaaaako – Bela is here

We were never ready for an app that lets you talk more but spend less. Unlimited calling, free video chats, texting without chowing data? It’s all-in-one with the Bela Voice App.

So, like John Cena, our time is now — and if you want to Bamba with the big boys, you can get talking for a small fixed monthly fee. 3G, LTE, Wi-Fi — it’s bye to no data as you bel your whole squad today.

Woza, hypa family.

If you’re like us, the “one minute remaining” lady is only below the ESP app in your list of people you don’t want to hear from. But what if we had a solution?

It’s so simple even your grandma, who can’t tell the difference between a smartphone and a banana, can use it

Picture this: you’re sitting in your cozy South African home, wanting to chat with your cousin in Mpumalanga (because what else do they have to do?) or just catch up with your best friend across town. Oh wait, you can’t, because WhatsApp calls keep dropping and you dread those hefty phone bills that seem to have a mind of their own. That’s where Bela steps in – leaving you feeling as lekker as when Eskom forgets a load shedding shift.

Bela is like having a sangoma in your smartphone. For a fixed monthly fee, you get the power to make unlimited calls and send unlimited texts to any local or international number. It’s like the universe heard our prayers for affordable communication (because yoh, cell rates were killing us), and sent us Bela.

Now, let’s talk about the app’s user-friendliness. It’s so simple even your grandma, who can’t tell the difference between a smartphone and a banana, can use it. Just download Bela, sign up, and you’re ready to roll. No need to decipher complicated instructions or worry about hidden charges. It’s a breeze, just like a gentle Cape Town breeze on a summer afternoon (or maybe not – those Kaapies can get windy).

Anyone, anywhere with Bela

Let’s not forget about the international connections. With Bela, you can talk to anyone, anywhere, as if they were right next door. It’s like shrinking the world and bringing everyone closer, like those lekker braais we have on weekends.

Now, you might be thinking, “Okay, but what’s the catch?” Well, here’s the deal – there isn’t one! Bela gives you the freedom to talk and text as much as you want without worrying about extra charges. It’s like having a bottomless pot of South African bobotie – you can keep going back for more, and it won’t run out.

So, whether you’re planning to chat with your friend in Durban, your cousin in London, or that nice lady from down the street, Bela has your back. It’s the App that’s turning communication into a joyful South African jive, all while keeping your wallet happy.

Bela is like that trusted friend who always has your back, and a good sense of humour to boot! With unlimited calls and texts, a user-friendly interface, and a dose of South African charm, it’s the app that’s got us all talking – literally! So, why wait? Download Bela and let the good times (and the calls and texts) roll!

Stay connected, South Africa, and keep spreading that Bela magic.