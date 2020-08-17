Xerox offers Clean Hands Reminder screensaver - TechCentral

As some of us begin emerging from our homes and return to work, it is more important than ever to maintain good hygiene with frequent hand-washing. Add another hand-washing reminder to your workplace with the new Clean Hands Reminder app for your VersaLink, AltaLink and PrimeLink printers. The app displays when the device is inactive. When the user touches any portion of the screen or a button, the app exits to the home screen.

The Clean Hands Reminder app is a friendly, non-intrusive, screensaver-type reminder to maintain proper hygiene — located right on the screen of your printer. It’s a simple, silent reminder for users to protect themselves and co-workers. The app provides another tool for maintaining a clean and safe work environment.

It can be added to any new or existing device in less than two minutes. The free download works with any ConnectKey-enabled EIP v3.5 or higher. Please note the app does not include the i-series devices. The app is available globally with the titles and descriptions in English in many other languages.

To install this free app on your compatible devices, download the Clean Hands Reminder app from the Xerox App Gallery’s “General” section. For your convenience, there is a two-minute how-to video to walk you through installing the app (watch the video below). This video is on YouTube on the Xerox Support channel.

Cleanliness is an important in this time of Covid-19. In addition to the Clean Hands Reminder app, Xerox has a site called Xerox Print Devices Cleaning Guidance that provides ways to keep the external surfaces of your printers clean to help maintain a healthy workplace.

Remember, some ways to fight the spread of Covid-19 include cleaning surfaces frequently, washing your hands, wearing a face covering such as a mask, and maintaining your distance to help make your workplace safer for you and your co-workers.

