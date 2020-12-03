Xerox Smart Start: Get smart, stay smart - TechCentral

Xerox Smart Start is software designed to help Microsoft Windows users install the proper print drivers for their Xerox print and multifunction devices. Not sure which print driver to use? This installer program will help guide you.

The installer also allows more technical users to make their own selections before installing a Xerox printer.

Xerox Smart Start software searches the local subnet for supported Xerox printers using SNMP. It will also detect subnets used by existing printers and search those networks for new printers. Smart Start also allows you to search for specific network printers using hostname or IP address.

Xerox Smart Start performs the following:

Xerox printer discovery;

Choose Quick Install to automatically download the best driver from xerox.com and create a selectable printer option on the computer quickly, or Advanced Install which allows admins to select PDLs or pick which printer(s) they want to install;

Make recommendations on which driver provides the best experience;

Upgrade existing Xerox printers with the newest driver releases; and

Easily install Xerox Twain and WIA scan drivers for supported devices through the Advanced Install option.

Xerox Smart Start software supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10

Windows 8.1

Windows 7 with Service Pack 1 (type-3 drivers only)

Where can I find Xerox Smart Start?

Xerox Smart Start is a standalone installer. It requires administrator rights to download and run the .exe. It can be downloaded from www.support.xerox.com. Follow the below to access the software:

Go to the Xerox support website Select Printers Choose desired Product Family (example, VersaLink) Choose the desired Model (example, VersaLink C7020/C7025/C7030 Multifunction Printer) Select the Drivers & Downloads tab Select Xerox Smart Start – Driver Installer

For additional information, read the Xerox Smart Start customer tip. For more in-depth information on installation and use, including the printers compatible with the Xerox Smart Start, look at the Xerox Smart Start User Guide. As always you can contact your local support centre for additional support.

