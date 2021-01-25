Xerox wins top awards for DocuShare and ConnectKey apps - TechCentral

Xerox’s DocuShare and ConnectKey apps have helped the company win the “BLI 2020 Document Imaging Software Line of the Year Award” and the “Outstanding MFP App Ecosystem” title.

BLI 2020 Document Imaging Software Line of the Year Award

“Document Imaging Software Line of the Year” recognises the original equipment manufacturer that offers the most robust, relevant and varied software portfolio to augment its MFP offerings. The Xerox DocuShare platform, Xerox Workplace Suite, and the wide variety of apps and connectors in the Xerox App Gallery helped us clinch this prestigious award.

“Document imaging vendors have been transitioning their strategies to ‘lead with solutions’ rather than relying on traditional hardware sales to engage customers,” said Jamie Bsales, director of solutions and security analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. “Xerox has been living this mantra for years now, and our analysis shows that the company has assembled the best overall portfolio of apps, software and services to help customers streamline document-centric business processes and leverage their investments in MFP hardware.”

Read the full BLI article | View the award certificate

Outstanding MFP App Ecosystem

“Xerox App Gallery was arguably the progenitor of the category, and it continues to grow stronger with more apps and widening developer support,” said Bsales.

The Xerox App Gallery took the lead thanks to its industry-leading selection of apps from both Xerox and partners, robust partner developer programme and App Studio component that lets partners quickly and easily create custom apps for clients.

Read the full BLI article | View the award certificate

About Altron Document Solutions

Altron Document Solutions (ADS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company, and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan African countries offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ADS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).