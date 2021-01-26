APNs are dead - execMobile can save you 50% on corporate mobile data - TechCentral

South Africa’s leading alternative mobile data provider, execMobile, has many good reasons why customers should cancel their corporate mobile APNs and move to more cost-effective, secure solutions.

Corporate mobile data costs have increased dramatically as employees are forced to work remotely, and mobile data volumes have increased to about 10GB per employee per month. The increase in associated costs for this new normal is due mainly to the extensive use of mobile access point names (APNs) by companies, often paying more than R100/GB.

Why pay R1 000 per employee per month, when execMobile only charges R330 for 10GB (a 67% saving). At 20GB, APN users would pay R2 000/month, or only R420 with execMobile (a 78% saving).

The real costs are even higher for big companies if data centres, firewalls, backhaul and Internet access are all totalled up. Perhaps the most important issue, in South Africa, is that June 2021 sees the implementation of the Protection of Personal Information Act. The lockdown has forced companies to start thinking differently about their cybersecurity. Regardless of where employees are based, the systems must be in place to protect all entry points in such a digitally driven corporate environment. APNs are woeful at this.

ExecMobile believes there are six key reasons why you need to call us today to migrate away from your corporate mobile APN:

APNs are overpriced: Work-from-anywhere users are consuming much more data, often with limited controls in place. APNs were designed in an era when less data was consumed, and users needed to access the corporate data centre. Achieve savings of 50% or more on mobile data costs.

Work-from-anywhere users are consuming much more data, often with limited controls in place. APNs were designed in an era when less data was consumed, and users needed to access the corporate data centre. Achieve savings of 50% or more on mobile data costs. APNs are outdated: Data centre network and security architecture is outdated for cloud-based services (Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services) where users need to access these from anywhere. We enable access to the Internet directly from the user’s device.

We enable access to the Internet directly from the user’s device. APNs are rigid: Twenty-four-month contracts are the norm, as is the need to specify a correct data bundle size to not be charged higher out-of-bundle rates. We offer month-to-month options.

We offer month-to-month options. APNs are complex: If MTN and Vodacom coverage is needed, multiple APNs are needed, compounding the complexity of choosing correct bundle sizes on each APN and administering multiple platforms. ExecMobile manages multiple vendors to remove complexity.

ExecMobile manages multiple vendors to remove complexity. APNs are insecure: APNs offer no endpoint security, relying on policies and anti-everything controls at the central data centre to protect the company. We offer new age SASE (secure access service edge) solutions (Netmotion, zScaler), which are cloud native, perfect for remote users.

We offer new age SASE (secure access service edge) solutions (Netmotion, zScaler), which are cloud native, perfect for remote users. APNs offer poor management control: Substandard mobile operator portals, together with no standard Radius services (specifically to control usage per Sim) means usage is uncontrolled per user, and monthly reporting even worse. We pride ourselves in the level of management and control we offer companies, to control all mobile data usage.

The proliferation of multi-cloud environments or hybrid IT infrastructures are further driving the need to orchestrate, manage and create security visibility without losing agility and speed.

Why not call execMobile today to see if we are able to reduce your mobile data spend by half and offer you all the above benefits. We have proudly served many companies’ global mobile data needs and are now disrupting the local mobile data market status quo.

RIP, APN!

