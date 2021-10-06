Ready, steady, travel with execMobile’s eSim

ExecMobile’s eSim offers the easiest way to connect and get high speed internet access on your eSim devices. Globally. Now for both corporate and leisure travellers!

The Sunday Telegraph reported that later this week, the UK will follow other countries and open hotel-quarantine-free travel. The UK’s “red list” of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54, ensuring fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa will no longer have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for 10 days, which costs on average £2 285!

The best website we at execMobile have been using to keep abreast of permitted travel destinations is Travel Restrictions Map (sherpa.com) — it draws the all-important distinction between “Covid-19 vaccinated?” or not.

If you are able to get there, we can ensure you arrive connected via our easy eSim plans. Corporates post-pay, paying only for the data used at month end, while leisure travellers now have the option of several simple prepaid eSim bundles. Our EU plans, for example, offer US$10 for 1GB or $40 for 5GB, both valid for 30 days.

Contactless provisioning

ExecMobile offers the easiest way to provision eSim-enabled devices and connect, taking advantage of execMobile’s next-generation EID provisioning capabilities – no need for cumbersome old eSim e-mail/QR code scanning methods. We make it simple for business or leisure travellers to activate an additional data plan on most eSim-enabled devices.

The following eSim-enabled, dual-Sim devices support our eSim data plans:

The benefits are clear:

No contract: You can opt out of the service at any time

Enhanced coverage: Multiple carrier options are available in all destinations

Zero-touch configuration: Once the eSim is installed, your device will be automatically configured

Dual Sim – one for data and one for voice: Keep your current line for voice and text and use us for data

High-speed connectivity: LTE networks are available in all destinations

Simple data plans: Stay connected to anywhere you go

About execMobile

ExecMobile delivers innovative, enterprise-grade security, global connectivity and IoT services. Our secured network of 600+ mobile carriers across more than 200 countries ensures superior data connectivity between business, people and things wherever the device is located.

Founded in 2010, we have been delivering revolutionary Sim technology, powerful management platforms and a robust global network. Our leading-edge solutions deliver a streamlined, centralised and scalable means of deploying and managing organisations’ global fleet of devices. Our experts assist in every step of the device on-boarding process to ensure you are set up to meet your organisation’s connectivity needs.

Enterprise customers can manage, monitor and optimise data usage in real-time with execMobile’s dynamic software platform. Gain visibility by application type and have the power to safe list applications and limit non-business applications with the click of a button, saving money and improving compliance.

Our superior technology combined with our solid strategic partnerships provide our customers with the perfect balance of the benefits of a local and roaming carrier. We deliver the reach of a global carrier with the quality of a local one with a single carrier that has flexible offerings, and sustainability at competitive rates. For more, visit execMobile.