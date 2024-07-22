TCS+ | CYBER1 Solutions and iiDENTIFii on combating identity theft in 2024

Identity theft is a massive and growing problem that requires smart risk mitigation strategies.

That is one of the key messages coming out of a TechCentral TCS+ interview with executives from CYBER1 Solutions and iiDENTIFii.

CYBER1 Solutions security architect Christiaan Swanepoel and iiDENTIFii co-founder and chief technology officer Marco Wagener unpack the subject in greater detail in the interview.

They discuss:

The background to iiDENTIFii and its relationship with CYBER1 Solutions;

The current trends in identity theft, and why this type of theft is a growing concern for businesses;

How iiDENTIFii’s software can play a big role in fighting the scourge of identity theft;

What companies are doing right and wrong in fighting the problem;

How businesses can enhance their identity verification process to mitigate against the risk of identity theft;

iiDENTIFii’s solutions, and how they integrate with existing corporate systems; and

The role that cybersecurity tools can play in protecting personal identities;

Swanepoel and Wagener also share their insights into future trends in the identity verification market and how businesses can prepare themselves.

This is an important discussion for anyone involved in IT, but especially for those involved in cybersecurity – don’t miss it!

