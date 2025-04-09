Data protection must be crypto industry’s top priority

Data is the new currency. The financial services and cryptocurrency industries thrive on the trust of millions of users who entrust platforms with their personal and financial information. However, with cyberthreats and data breaches on the rise, the industry faces a critical turning point: data protection must go beyond regulatory compliance and become an industry-wide priority.

Over the past decade, the volume of personal data collected, stored and transferred across platforms has surged. Meanwhile, cybercriminals have become more sophisticated, targeting financial institutions, exchanges and fintech companies with increasingly complex attacks. A single data breach can expose millions of users, leading to financial loss, identity theft and irreparable reputational damage.

Africa’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, with mobile money transactions surpassing US$800-billion in 2022, making the continent a prime target for cybercriminals. Countries such as South Africa and Kenya have witnessed rising cases of digital fraud, including Sim swap scams and phishing attacks. Recognising these risks, African regulators have implemented stricter data protection frameworks. However, regulations alone are not enough. The private sector must take the lead in implementing robust security measures.

Industry leaders must go beyond regulatory mandates by adopting proactive, transparent and user-centric data protection policies. Key measures include:

End-to-end encryption to safeguard personal and financial data from unauthorised access;

Zero-trust security models that ensure internal data access is tightly controlled and continuously monitored; and

Regular audits and stress tests to identify vulnerabilities and address them before they can be exploited.

Today’s consumers are more privacy-conscious than ever. Transparency is no longer optional – it’s expected. Companies that prioritise data protection not only reduce their risk exposure but also gain a competitive advantage. A strong security framework builds trust, fosters long-term user relationships and strengthens the industry’s legitimacy.

Emerging threats

Moreover, the industry must collaborate to combat emerging threats. Cybersecurity is not a zero-sum game – an attack on one major platform can erode confidence across the entire ecosystem. Stronger information-sharing initiatives among businesses, security experts and regulators are essential to identifying and mitigating against cyberthreats before they cause widespread harm.

While every company must chart its own course in data protection, industry leaders have a responsibility to set best practices.

The fight against cyberthreats requires continuous collaboration between businesses, regulators and users. As digital finance continues to evolve, data protection must remain a top priority, not just for compliance but as the foundation for trust and long-term growth. By investing in cutting-edge security measures and fostering industry-wide cooperation, we can stay ahead of cybercriminals and create a safer digital future for all.

The author, Nils Andersen-Röed, is global head of the Financial Intelligence Unit at Binance

