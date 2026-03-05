Binance invests heavily in compliance amid crypto boom

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has highlighted the progress it continues to make in strengthening compliance and regulatory excellence, reinforcing its role as a pioneer in building a safer and more transparent crypto industry.

In recent years, Binance has invested significantly in enhancing its global compliance framework by expanding its teams, systems and controls that align with evolving regulatory expectations across its key markets. These ongoing efforts are designed to support responsible innovation while ensuring that user protection, financial integrity and market transparency remain at the core of the platform’s operations.

Binance has implemented a multi-layered compliance programme that includes advanced transaction monitoring, stringent “know your customer” (KYC) protocols and continuous enhancements to its anti-money laundering systems. These efforts are designed to protect users, prevent illicit activities and ensure adherence to evolving regulatory requirements across jurisdictions.

Advanced, measurable compliance

Over the past several years, Binance has built one of the most robust compliance programmes in the digital-asset industry, combining world-class talent, advanced monitoring technology and strong partnerships with regulators, law-enforcement agencies and independent analytics providers.

These programmes include rigorous onboarding and KYC controls, sophisticated transaction monitoring systems, sanctions screening, behavioural analytics and a dedicated global compliance team of more than 580 professionals, supported by more than 970 employees in compliance-related roles across customer-service, technology and product teams.

The results of these efforts are measurable: Binance’s direct exposure to illicit activity dropped by 96% between January 2023 and June 2025, while its capacity to detect, report and help disrupt financial crime continues to grow.

By integrating compliance into our product DNA, we’re proving that the world’s largest exchange can also be the most secure

Specifically, sanctions-related exposure reduced dramatically and is now marginal (from 0.284% in January 2024 to just 0.009% in July 2025, a 96.8% decrease). This progress reflects daily collaboration with authorities, independent research and the lived experience of serving over 300 million users safely, demonstrating how modern crypto compliance works in practice and underscoring Binance’s ongoing commitment to transparency, regulatory excellence and a safer financial ecosystem.

Noah Perlman, Binance chief compliance officer, said: “At Binance we’ve built a system that doesn’t just react to threats, it anticipates them. A 96% reduction in illicit exposure is a testament to our infrastructure and the 1 500-plus professionals working behind the scenes to protect our 300 million users.”

Driving industry-wide standards: Binance’s leadership team emphasises that compliance is a shared responsibility and that the company actively engages with regulators, policymakers and industry partners to foster a collaborative environment. This engagement helps shape balanced regulations that support innovation while safeguarding users and the broader financial system.

Transparency remains a cornerstone of Binance's compliance philosophy. The company regularly publishes updates on its compliance initiatives and welcomes dialogue with the community and regulators. By maintaining high standards, Binance ensures that users can trade with confidence on a platform that prioritises security and integrity.

Transparency remains a cornerstone of Binance’s compliance philosophy. The company regularly publishes updates on its compliance initiatives and welcomes dialogue with the community and regulators. By maintaining high standards, Binance ensures that users can trade with confidence on a platform that prioritises security and integrity. Collaboration with national cybercrime units: Binance responds to tens of thousands of law-enforcement requests each year. In 2025 alone, Binance responded to more than 71 000 law-enforcement requests and assisted in confiscating over US$130-million in illicit funds.

Binance supports agencies such as Europol, Interpol, the DEA, the NCA, US homeland security investigations and multiple national cybercrime units. These collaborations have resulted in the takedown of ransomware groups, darknet markets, human-trafficking networks and financial-fraud rings. The value of Binance’s work has been repeatedly recognised by its global law-enforcement partners.

Richard Teng, Binance co-CEO, said: “Our mission has always been to increase the freedom of money, but that freedom is only sustainable if it is built on a foundation of trust. By integrating compliance into our product DNA, we are proving that the world’s largest exchange can also be the most secure.”

Binance remains committed to building a secure, transparent and trusted platform through ongoing investment in compliance, strong global partnerships and independently validated results. Since its launch in 2017, Binance has focused on protecting users and supporting the responsible growth of digital finance, with measurable progress recognised by law-enforcement agencies and regulatory stakeholders worldwide.

