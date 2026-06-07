Every plug-in hybrid on sale in South Africa, ranked by price

South Africa’s motoring sector is hitting an inflection point. While full electric vehicles dominate headlines, alternative powertrain technologies are doing the heavy lifting when it comes to shifting consumer behaviour on local roads.

Driven by an unprecedented wave of new model arrivals and a diversifying price landscape, new energy vehicles are capturing a steadily growing share of the passenger market.

According to data from Lightstone Auto, South African motorists are voting with their wallets. As options expand, buyers are stepping away from pure internal combustion engines in favour of technology that slashes fuel bills without the worry of range anxiety. This sweet spot lies in vehicles topped up via a wall socket while still able to run on fossil fuels when needed: plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs.

A fierce influx of competitive options from Chinese car makers has pulled starting prices below R500 000

While full EVs offer total liberation from fuel pumps, navigating South Africa’s developing charging network requires deliberate planning, while grid volatility adds friction to home charging. PHEVs elegantly bypass these bottlenecks, blending silent electric commuting with the ubiquitous safety net of a petrol engine.

The segment has been completely democratised over the past year. A fierce influx of competitive options from Chinese car makers has pulled starting prices below R500 000 for the first time.

TechCentral has compiled its definitive annual guide to every plug-in hybrid and range-extended electric vehicle available in South Africa, ranked by price, starting with the BYD Sealion, the first PHEV in the country to cost less than half a million rand.

BYD Sealion 5

Starting price: R499 900

R499 900 Power: 156kW

156kW 0-100km/h: 8.5s

8.5s Top speed: 170km/h

170km/h Fuel consumption: 1.4l/100km

Arriving as South Africa’s very first sub-R500 000 PHEV, the front-wheel-drive BYD Sealion 5 features a naturally aspirated 1.5l petrol motor paired with a front-mounted electric motor. The entry-level Comfort trim successfully lowers the financial barrier to plug-in hybrid ownership in Mzansi.

Geely E5 EM-i

Starting price: R599 999

R599 999 Power: 160kW

160kW 0-100km/h: 8s

8s Top speed: 175km/h

175km/h Fuel consumption: 1.4l/100km

Marking the Chinese automotive giant’s return to South Africa, the Geely E5 EM-i utilises an ultra-efficient intelligent super hybrid platform. Its 1.5-litre engine works alongside a robust electric drive unit to promise an expansive combined driving range of up to 943 km.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro CSH

Starting price: R619 900

R619 900 Power: 265kW

265kW 0-100km/h: 7.4s

7.4s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Fuel consumption: 1.4l/100km

Chery’s “super hybrid” entry brings serious performance figures to the mid-size crossover space at a competitive price point. The system intelligently switches between pure electric, series and parallel modes to maintain exceptional fuel economy.

BYD Sealion 6

Starting price: R639 900

R639 900 Power: 160kW to 238kW

160kW to 238kW 0-100km/h: 8.5s (5.9s for Premium AWD)

8.5s (5.9s for Premium AWD) Top speed: 170km/h

170km/h Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The BYD Sealion 6 remains a benchmark value option. While the base front-wheel-drive configuration starts comfortably in the mid-R600 000s mark, buyers looking for more performance can opt for the dual-motor Premium AWD derivative pushing 238kW.

Jetour T1 i-DM

Starting price: Starting price: R689 900

Starting price: R689 900 Power: 250kW

250kW 0-100km/h: 7.8s

7.8s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Fuel consumption: 1.4l/100km

Riding on a wave of massive local sales success, Jetour has introduced its rugged adventure SUV with an intelligent dual-motor plug-in setup. The T1 i-DM targets those looking for boxy, lifestyle-focused offroad styling combined with a 100km pure-electric urban commuting range.

Jaecoo J7 SHS

Starting price: R689 900

R689 900 Power: 255kW

255kW 0-100km/h: 7.5s

7.5s Top speed: 185km/h

185km/h Fuel consumption: 4.6l/100km (tested combined)

The J7 “super hybrid system” (SHS) matches its premium styling with a sophisticated “dedicated hybrid transmission” (DHT). It has proven to be one of the most fuel-efficient real-world crossovers tested in its class, claiming a combined petrol-and-battery range of over 1 200km.

Omoda C7 PHEV

Starting price: R689 900

R689 900 Power: 255kW

255kW 0-100km/h: 7.4s

7.4s Top speed: 190km/h

190km/h Fuel consumption: 1.4l/100km

Positioned as a sleek, futuristic fastback sibling within the same stable, the Omoda C7 PHEV targets tech-focused buyers. It utilises an 18.4kWh battery pack capable of supplying more than 100km of tailpipe emission-free driving before the 1.5l turbo engine intervenes.

Haval H6 1.5T PHEV Ultra Luxury 2WD

Starting price: R699 900

R699 900 Power: 240kW

240kW 0-100km/h 7.8s

7.8s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Fuel consumption: 1.5l/100km

Positioned strategically just above its traditional hybrid sibling, the front-wheel-drive Haval H6 PHEV utilises a 19.1kWh battery pack alongside a 1.5l turbocharged engine. It delivers a robust 540Nm of torque and targets daily commuters with a substantial pure-electric driving range before relying on its petrol reserves.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro CSH Apex

Starting price: R729 900

R729 900 Power: 255kW

255kW 0-100km/h: 7.6s

7.6s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Fuel consumption: 5.2l/100km (combined engine plus electric)

For larger families demanding the practicality of a 7-seater without sacrificing environmental credentials, the flagship Tiggo 8 Pro CSH Apex checks all boxes. It packages a 540-degree camera array, 10 airbags and premium acoustic glass with a highly capable dual-motor hybrid setup.

Haval H6 1.5T PHEV Ultra Luxury 4WD (Hi-4)

Starting price: R749 900

R749 900 Power: 268kW

268kW 0-100km/h: 4.8s

4.8s Top speed: 190km/h

190km/h Fuel consumption: 1.7l/100km

Stepping up to the 4WD variant introduces GWM’s highly acclaimed “Hi-4” hybrid architecture. By adding a second electric motor to the rear axle, maximum torque skyrockets to a massive 760Nm. This drops the 0-100km/h sprint time to an incredible 4.8s, making it one of the quickest-accelerating family SUVs in its price bracket.

Leapmotor C10 REEV Style

Starting price: R774 900

R774 900 Power: 158kW

158kW 0-100km/h: 7.3s

7.3s Top speed: 170km/h

170km/h Fuel consumption: 1.2l/100km

Backed locally by the massive Stellantis network, the newly launched Leapmotor C10 introduces South Africa to a pure electric driving sensation without the range anxiety. Its rear-mounted electric drive architecture relies on a 28.4kWh battery for nearly 140km of pure zero-emission city driving before its quiet 1.5l generator kicks in to provide a massive combined range of up to 970km.

Jetour T2 i-DM

Starting price: R779 900

R779 900 Power: 265kW

265kW 0-100km/h: 7.5s

7.5s Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Fuel consumption: 1.3l/100km

Following the massive local sales success of its boxy, rugged adventure SUV, Jetour has introduced the electrified T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid. Curiously switching to a front-wheel-drive layout, this variant pairs a 1.5l turbo engine with an intelligent dual-motor setup and an 18.4kWh battery. The system yields a massive 610Nm of torque and grants up to 90km of pure electric city commuting alongside an overall combined range of 1 200km.

Haval H6 GT 1.5T PHEV Ultra Luxury 4WD

Starting price: R799 900

R799 900 Power: 321kW

321kW 0-100km/h: 5.5s

5.5s Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Fuel consumption: 1.8l/100km

For buyers demanding a more striking roadside presence, the coupe-styled H6 GT PHEV flagship sits at the top of the Haval hierarchy. It pairs its fastback styling cues with a performance-tuned dual-motor layout that generates a combined 321kW and 762Nm of torque, wrapped in an Alcantara-accented sports cabin.

Leapmotor C10 REEV Design

Starting price: R814 900

R814 900 Power: 158kW

158kW 0-100km/h: 7.3s

7.3s Top speed: 170km/h

170km/h Fuel consumption: 1.2l/100km

Stepping up into the premium design trim, this variant shares the same smooth, range-extended drivetrain but upgrades the package for demanding tech buyers. It introduces larger 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof with an electric sunshade, a heated steering wheel and ventilated seats wrapped in sustainable silicone leather.

BYD Shark 6

Starting price: R959 900

R959 900 Power: 321kW

321kW 0-100km/h: 5.7s

5.7s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The BYD Shark 6 arrived as South Africa’s very first PHEV bakkie, shifting paradigms in the local double-cab market with a massive 321kW combined output. It offers high-end utility, traditional 4×4 grit and the distinct capability to handle short daily commutes on electricity alone.

Omoda C9 1.5T PHEV Explore AWD

Starting price: R999 900

R999 900 Power: 440kW

440kW 0-100km/h: 4.9s

4.9s Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Fuel consumption: 1.4l/100km

Serving as the brand’s flagship technological showpiece, the Omoda C9 PHEV brings immense performance figures and continuous damping control luxury under the R1-million threshold. It utilises a large, 34.5kWh battery pack that provides a class-leading 150km of pure electric driving, while its combined dual motor and petrol setup generates a massive 915Nm of torque to easily rival premium European setups.

BMW X1 xDrive30e

Starting price: R1.05-million

R1.05-million Power: 240kW

240kW 0-100km/h: 5.6s

5.6s Top speed: 205km/h

205km/h Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

The BMW X1 xDrive30e, the first vehicle to cross the R1-million in TechCenrtal’s 2026 PHEV list, comprises BMW’s familiar turbocharged 1.5l, 3-cylinder petrol mill along with a highly integrated electric drive unit and a 16.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The petrol motor generates 110kW/240Nm and drives the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the 130kW/247Nm electric motor powers the rear axle.

BMW X3 30e xDrive

Starting price: R1.26-million

R1.26-million Power: 220kW

220kW 0-100km/h: 6.2s

6.2s Top speed: 215km/h

215km/h Fuel consumption: 1.1l/100km

While it might just look like another SUV, the X3 shines as a family vehicle and offering a more exciting driving experience compared to others in its class. Even though the interior might feel a bit less impressive in some areas and it comes with a higher price tag, it still delivers space and practicality as well as a smooth ride.

Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge

Starting price: R1.314-million

R1.314-million Power: 340kW

340kW 0-100km/h: 0-100km/h: 4.8s

0-100km/h: 4.8s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

With one pedal drive and all-wheel drive, the XC60 Recharge performs with agility while delivering relaxed control and a smooth, powerful drive.

Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport

Starting price: R1.336-million

R1.336-million Power: 227kW

227kW 0-100km/h: 6.5s

6.5s Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Fuel consumption: 1.6l/100km

Combining traditional luxury finishings with renowned hybrid dependability, the plug-in NX delivers a highly linear power curve. The F Sport package gives it a sharper visual stance to go along with its silent electric cruising abilities.

Jaguar E-Pace P300e

Starting price: R1.61-million

R1.61-million Power: 227kW

227kW 0-100km/h: 6.5s

6.5s Top speed: 216km/h

216km/h Fuel consumption: 2.4l/100km

The E-Pace P300e combines a 1.5l, 3-cylinder petrol engine with a 107kW electric motor and a 15kWh battery located beneath the boot floor, for a combined output of 224kW, thus making it the most potent E-Pace available for purchase. Accelerating from 0-100km/h takes 6.5s, with a top speed of 216km/h. Additionally, it offers an all-electric range of up to 63km.

Lexus RX 450h+

Starting price: R1.63-million

R1.63-million Power: 227kW

227kW 0-100km/h: 6.5s

6.5s Top speed: 200km/h

200km/h Fuel consumption: 1.6l/100km

The Lexus RX is the Japanese brand’s five-passenger midsize SUV. The RX balances impressive driving dynamics with a user-friendly touchscreen dashboard setup. The interior features a modern makeover while retaining the signature Lexus build quality and elegance.

Range Rover Evoque P300e

Starting price: R1.7-million

R1.7-million Power: 227kW

227kW 0-100km/h: 6.4s

6.4s Top speed: 213km/h

213km/h Fuel consumption: 2.4l/100km

The Evoque features a refined petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, which remains an attractive alternative for luxury buyers moving away from traditional diesel alternatives.

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e

Starting price: R1.72-million

R1.72-million Power: 227kW

227kW 0-100km/h: 6.6s

6.6s Top speed: 209km/h

209km/h Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e offers a promising option for Land Rover enthusiasts. While not entirely electric, this model serves as a gateway for petrol and diesel drivers into the world of EVs. As they discover the advantages of electric driving over traditional fuel, they might consider a fully electric 4×4 for their next Land Rover purchase.

Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge

Starting price: R1.807-million

R1.807-million Power: 340kW

340kW 0-100km/h: 4.6s

4.6s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Fuel consumption: 1.7l/100km

The massive 7-seater XC90 T8 embraces Volvo’s premium design language. It remains a masterclass in safety features and understated Scandinavian opulence, offering effortless performance via its 340kW dual-charged engine architecture.

BMW X5 xDrive50e

Starting price: R1.88-million

R1.88-million Power: 360kW

360kW 0-100km/h: 4.8s

4.8s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Fuel consumption: 2.3l/100km

The BMW X5 stands tall as an excellent pick for those seeking a plush family SUV. Opting for a well-engineered plug-in powertrain enhances the vehicle’s performance. It’s worth noting, however, that the X5 comes with a hefty price tag and occupies quite a bit of space.

Jaguar F-Pace P400e

Starting price: R1.98-million

R1.98-million Power: 297kW

297kW 0-100km/h: 5.3s

5.3s Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Fuel consumption: 2.9l/100km

Jaguar has revamped its F-Pace P400e plug-in hybrid to offer a blend of electric power and traditional combustion engine flexibility. It caters to those who are gradually considering EVs but aren’t quite ready to commit to a fully electric model.

Land Rover Defender 110 P400e

Starting price: R2.14-million

R2.14-million Power: 297kW

297kW 0-100km/h: 5.6s

5.6s Top speed: 191km/h

191km/h Fuel consumption: 3.4l/100km

The Defender 110 P400e plug-in hybrid is primarily targeted at urban commuters looking for hybrid advantages on an iconic offroad frame. To fully enjoy its benefits, owners will likely need a wall box installed at home for convenient charging.

Range Rover Velar P400e

Starting price: R2.2-million

R2.2-million Power: 297kW

297kW 0-100km/h: 5.4s

5.4s Top speed: 209km/h

209km/h Fuel consumption: 2.6l/100km

The Range Rover Velar P400e plug-in hybrid provides the comfort and luxury typical of a Range Rover, while sporting a crossover body style. It features electric driving capability with a real-world range of about 53km.

Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid

Starting price: R2.61-million

R2.61-million Power: 382-544kW

382-544kW 0-100km/h: 4.7s

4.7s Top speed: 263km/h

263km/h Fuel consumption: 3l/100km

The biggest SUV from Porsche boasts luxury, delivering a smooth ride, tranquil cabin and a host of tech and convenience features. The Cayenne offers enough sports-car agility to please dynamic drivers, along with generous room for passengers and cargo.

Range Rover Sport P460e

Starting price: R2.69-million

R2.69-million Power: 338kW

338kW 0-100km/h: 5.6s

5.6s Top speed: 225km/h

225km/h Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

If you’re after a large premium SUV that offers strong performance, superb comfort and an engaging drive, then the Range Rover Sport is hard to beat – if you can afford it.

BMW M760e xDrive

Starting price: R3.09-million

R3.09-million Power: 420kW

420kW 0-100km/h: 4.3s

4.3s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Fuel consumption: 2.6l/100km

The M760e xDrive is technically the first M Performance vehicle from BMW to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 280kW twin-turbocharged 3l, straight-six petrol engine combines with a 145kW electric motor integrated into the transmission to generate peak system outputs of 420kW.

BMW XM

Starting price: R3.4-million

R3.4-million Power: 480kW

480kW 0-100km/h: 4.3s

4.3s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

The BMW XM is a powerful luxury performance SUV with a striking design. With a combination of a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and a plug-in hybrid system, it features a small battery pack that provides an electric-only range of 45km, perfect for short inner-city driving.

Land Rover Range Rover P460e

Starting price: R3.42-million

R3.42-million Power: 338kW

338kW 0-100km/h: 5.6s

5.6s Top speed: 225km/h

225km/h Fuel consumption: 1.6l/100km

With its powerful engine, electric motor and smooth handling, this vehicle is packed with premium comfort and status, boasting a commanding roadside presence.

Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid

Starting price: R4.03-million

R4.03-million Power: 500kW

500kW 0-100km/h: 3.2s

3.2s Top speed: 315km/h

315km/h Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The Panamera 4 e-Hybrid acts as a silent and efficient luxury sedan around town, transforming into a razor-sharp track sports car when shifted into dynamic driving configurations on open roads.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Starting price: R4.875-million

R4.875-million Power: 588kW

588kW 0-100km/h: 3.4s

3.4s Top speed: 312km/h

312km/h Fuel consumption: 2.5l/100km

A plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, boasting a massive 588kW powertrain. It pairs a twin-turbo 4l V8 engine with a 143kW electric motor, slashing emissions without compromising on supercar performance levels.

Lamborghini Temerario

Starting price: R7.525-million

R7.525-million Power: 677kW

677kW 0-100km/h: 2.7s

2.7s Top speed: 343km/h

343km/h Fuel consumption: N/A

The Temerario, Lamborghini’s new supercar, evolves the brand’s signature aesthetic with a twin-turbo 4l V8 engine. It is supplemented by three electric motors, pushing a staggering 677kW to all four corners.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Starting price: R12.8-million

R12.8-million Power: 747kW

747kW 0-100km/h: 2.5s

2.5s Top speed: 350km/h+

350km/h+ Fuel consumption: 14.3l/100km

The Lamborghini Revuelto is a flagship plug-in hybrid sports car positioned as the successor to the storied Aventador. Itt stands as the ultimate technological pinnacle of what high-end performance PHEV engineering can offer. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media