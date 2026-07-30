The retailer that is about to become your bank

Every few years, something arrives to threaten Capitec. It never does. Standard Bank tried. FNB tried. Discovery Bank attracted 2.5 million clients. GoTyme, the digital bank that rebranded from TymeBank in April, has signed up more than 12 million customers faster than almost anyone expected. None has materially altered Capitec’s trajectory. Capitec carries a JSE market capitalisation of R545-billion and 14.3 million clients.

PlusB, Pepkor’s incoming banking entity, is different. Not because it has a better product; it doesn’t yet have any product. It is different because of what it arrives with.

The timing is no longer speculative. Pepkor secured approval from the Prudential Authority in November 2025 to establish a bank, and submitted its section 16 application, covering operational readiness, at the end of March 2026. Permission to take deposits is the last regulatory step. The bank is scheduled to launch in April 2027 under chief executive Merwe Scholtz, who began his career at Capitec, with a target of 1.8 million primary banked customers by 2032.

Pepkor stores process 22 million cash-in and cash-out transactions and four million bill payments a year

Pepkor’s store network processes 22 million cash-in and cash-out transactions and four million bill payments a year — not offices, not kiosks in upmarket malls, but stores where people spend money every week on necessities.

The footprint needs stating precisely, because the headline number and the relevant number differ. Pepkor counts 6 500 physical locations across the group. Its South African retail estate — Pep, Ackermans, Dunns, Shoe City, Tekkie Town — runs to more than 2 500 stores, which still exceeds the branch networks of the big four banks combined. It is that South African estate, not the group total, that a South African bank can distribute through.

Pepkor also counts 32 million customer touchpoints: people who have bought clothing on credit, financed a phone through FoneYam or paid a bill at the till. These are not leads, they are people Pepkor already knows.

Substantial

The quality of those relationships varies substantially. The same customer may be counted more than once across Pepkor’s separate businesses. A clothing lay-by is a different data asset from a FoneYam device instalment, which is different again from a bill payment. A meaningful share will be dormant or too thin to support credit underwriting. The addressable conversion pool is smaller than the headline implies. The question is by how much.

FoneYam contributes a useful credit signal, and it is now substantial: a rental book of R2.6-billion and 2.4 million active customers at the end of March, up 53% in 12 months. Knowing who can service R150/month tells you something about payment discipline. It is not the same underwriting question as a personal loan. It does not tell you enough to calibrate a credit book through a downcycle.

And then there is Flash, a fintech infrastructure business processing airtime, electricity and payment transactions at spaza shops across South Africa. Pepkor owns it. No previous Capitec challenger has arrived with this combination of distribution, customer data and informal economy infrastructure.

One risk sits inside that advantage. Flash processes low-value, no-KYC (know-your-customer) transactions. Agent-assisted banking requires full Fica compliance at the point of service, and the informal traders who make Flash valuable are precisely where that compliance is hardest to enforce. Full-service banking at Pepkor stores with limited cash-out at informal agents is the most workable resolution. It preserves some advantage. It does not deliver the full spaza footprint the pre-launch narrative implies.

The more pointed problem: MTN’s MoMo already operates in this channel with 22 000 agents. It launched MoMo Pay for informal traders in 2025 and formalised a spaza shop partnership in June 2026. PlusB is seeking approval for what MTN can already do.

Analysts have described PlusB’s thesis as Pepkor concluding it already has the customers and the data, and simply needs the banking infrastructure. But remember, core banking implementations routinely overrun on time and cost. The R920-million capex guide says nothing about integration, change management or the learning curve of running a risk-managed credit book. Credit collections, fraud operations, regulatory capital: Pepkor has none of these today. They can be built. But building them while converting an existing customer base and launching a payments product simultaneously is a large execution task.

Capitec’s advantage was built over years of operating in this market, not acquired through a data asset

The part of the Capitec playbook that gets too little attention is execution discipline. Capitec’s advantage was built over years of operating in this market, not acquired through a data asset. The distribution parallel with Pepkor is genuine. The operational parallel is assumed rather than demonstrated.

The credit discipline is hardest to replicate. Capitec’s model was stress-tested through multiple cycles over two decades. PlusB’s data was accumulated in benign conditions. How it performs when a cycle turns will not be answered until it is already happening.

The global record

The retail-to-banking thesis has a chequered global record. Walmart made two attempts to enter US banking and was repelled both times, abandoning the second in March 2007 when it withdrew its application for an industrial loan company charter, having established that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation would not grant it deposit insurance. Regulatory objection to retail/banking combinations at scale, not any lack of distribution, was the obstacle. Walmart has pursued financial services through partnerships and a fintech venture ever since.

The UK offers a longer-running experiment. Marks & Spencer sold its financial services arm to HSBC in 2004 for £580-million. The M&S Bank brand launched in 2012 as an HSBC-backed venture with in-store branches and a current account, and has since retreated to cards, loans and savings; this year it gave up its separate banking licence to become a division of HSBC UK. Fourteen years of a trusted retail brand, a captive shopper base and a bank’s balance sheet behind it did not produce a standalone institution.

Neither case maps directly onto PlusB in a market where formal banking penetration is still incomplete. But both are a reminder that the distance between “we know our customers” and “we operate a profitable credit book at scale” is where most retail-to-banking plays stall. Distribution is necessary. It is not sufficient.

These precedents also raise the question of pricing. The Capitec comparison assumes PlusB will replicate Capitec’s low-fee model. Pepkor’s more direct path is cross-selling credit and insurance to a base it already knows. If so, PlusB may be more expensive for the mass-market customer than the parallel implies. That is a legitimate strategy. But it is not the same strategy.