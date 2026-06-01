What Wi-Fi 8 will mean for wireless networks

When TP-Link unveiled the Archer 8 last week, billed as the first consumer router platform built for Wi-Fi 8, the striking thing was what it did not promise. There was no headline jump in peak speed. Instead, the company pitched the device, due around October 2026, on reliability: steadier coverage room to room, fewer drop-offs under load, smoother mesh roaming and lower latency.

While many South African homes and businesses are still upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E or testing Wi-Fi 7, the next standard breaks from two decades of marketing built on ever-bigger gigabit numbers. The race for raw theoretical speed is over, for now.

TP-Link is not alone. Broadcom has shipped its first integrated Wi-Fi 8 chips, Asus showed a Wi-Fi 8 router at Computex, and Qualcomm and MediaTek both have Wi-Fi 8 silicon out. The Archer 8 is simply the first packaged as a consumer product, with a Deco 8 mesh system and a Roam 8 travel router to follow through 2027.

We’ve had all the different Wi-Fi standards … and it’s always been about, primarily, speed jumps

Officially designated IEEE 802.11bn and nicknamed “Ultra High Reliability”, the standard is not expected to be ratified by the IEEE until around 2028 – vendors are building on draft specifications – but its design goals are already clear.

“We’ve had all the different Wi-Fi standards … and it’s always been about, primarily, speed jumps,” Paul Colmer, an executive member of the Wireless Access Providers’ Association (Wapa), told TechCentral on Monday. “With Wi-Fi 8, the driving force behind the development of the standard is not speed jumps. It’s doing things better.”

For more than 20 years, each standard was sold on its maximum physical-layer data rate. Wi-Fi 7 pushed that to a theoretical 46Gbit/s using 320MHz channels and 4096-QAM modulation. Wi-Fi 8 keeps the same 46Gbit/s ceiling, the same 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, and the same channel widths and spatial streams. The catch is that those peak numbers are almost never seen outside a laboratory.

‘A lot better’

“We all know we can never achieve on any Wi-Fi standard the theoretical maximum,” Colmer said. “Wi-Fi 8 will continue [bonding channels], but it makes it a lot better. It will translate to better performance speeds than Wi-Fi 7 in the real world, but not because it has the ability to go faster.”

This is thanks to something called “multi-access-point coordination”. In today’s networks, neighbouring access points compete for the same spectrum, colliding with one another and spiking latency. Wi-Fi 8 adds coordinated beamforming and spatial reuse, letting routers schedule transmissions together rather than fight for airtime.

“The main areas I see as useful are really focused on reliability and the ability to switch between individual access points, especially in large-scale, multi-point environments like stadiums and campuses with thousands of APs,” Colmer said. “Traditionally that’s where Wi-Fi struggles – when you push it to the limit, it starts to crumble.”

The timing lines up with a regulatory shift in South Africa. Late last month, Icasa gazetted its final “innovation spectrum” regulations, setting the rules for the lower 6GHz band – 5.925-6.425GHz – for licence-exempt use by wireless internet service providers, Wi-Fi networks, private networks and community operators.

Colmer, who lobbied for the change for years, called it “the most important thing Icasa has ever done in its entire history” for the wireless industry. Wisps currently squeeze fixed-wireless services into about 125MHz of congested 5.8GHz spectrum; the new 500MHz of clean airwaves lets them run point-to-multipoint links at hundreds of megabits and into gigabit speeds – putting them in direct competition with fibre.

“Now, with the lower 6GHz open, it effectively switches on a big chunk of free spectrum,” Colmer said. “You can serve those business clients in the same multi-point environment on the same radio. That’s a huge thing.” Wapa has argued that opening the full 1.2GHz around 6GHz could add R560-billion to GDP; the final rules cover half of that, with the fight over the upper 6GHz band still live.

The other question on enterprise road maps is whether to wait for Wi-Fi 8 or build a private 5G network. Colmer’s answer is that it is not a contest. A 5G Standalone core, he said, is “hugely expensive in licensing and proprietary tech”, ruling it out for most businesses and rural sites, while private cellular is held back by device readiness – the handsets that support it tend to be flagships, out of reach in lower-income markets. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media