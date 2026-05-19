AI won’t fix your culture – it will expose it

When leaders ask me what AI will do to workplace culture, my answer is always the same: AI will reveal the culture you already have.

AI will make most organisations faster, smarter and more adaptive. It will also make others faster at confusion, more efficient at burnout and more sophisticated at avoiding conversations they should have had years ago.

This is the paradox of the AI era: we are introducing intelligent tools into workplaces that are not relationally or ethically mature enough to use them well. AI won’t make workplaces more resilient. Better leaders will.

AI is seductive because it promises speed, insight, productivity and scale. But speed is not resilience

Research from Google suggests AI could unlock more than 120 hours per employee per year. When this time is reinvested intentionally, it could become a real driver of growth, creating room for skills development, internal mobility and new career opportunities.

Some companies are already moving in this direction. For example, a major Belgian telecommunications provider used AI-driven time savings to support reskilling – helping employees to build the capability needed to move into new roles.

However, saved time only creates value when it is purposefully redirected. Without a clear plan, teams could simply absorb more work, lose focus or face the consequences of workforce reductions made too quickly.

Cautionary example

Klarna offers a cautionary example. The fintech company cut roughly 700 customer service roles, expecting AI agents to assimilate the bulk of the work. But the leadership team later admitted that relying on AI alone “was not the right fit”, and the company ultimately rehired human support staff to restore the right balance.

With 39% of today’s workplace skills expected to be disrupted over the next five years, the way organisations choose to reinvest AI-created capacity will play a major role in shaping workforce adaptability, competitiveness and long-term success.

AI is seductive because it promises speed, insight, productivity and scale. It can summarise complexity, reduce friction, automate repetitive work and support decisions. But speed is not resilience.

A resilient workplace can absorb pressure without becoming toxic; change direction without collapsing into blame; tell the truth early; learn quickly; protect human energy while pursuing ambitious goals; and make decisions in times of uncertainty without losing its values. That kind of resilience is built, not installed.

Through my work, I’ve seen that most organisations are not under-tooled, but instead they are under-led. They have dashboards, platforms and processes, but not always the leadership maturity to turn complexity into clarity.

The future will not belong to organisations with the most complex AI tools. It will belong to those whose leaders leverage AI, while also building trust, context, courage and the ability to learn at scale when this is required.

Microsoft’s 2026 Work Trend Index makes the point that AI impact depends less on individual effort than on culture, managerial support and talent practices.

Each AI decision is a people decision, affecting identity, capability, workload, dignity and belonging

The question is not simply whether employees will use AI. It is whether their organisation enables them to use it well. After all, great prompts elicit the most effective responses.

We really can’t ask people to “become more adaptable”, while surrounding them with unclear priorities, overwhelmed managers, inconsistent communication techniques and a culture where psychological safety is praised in workshops, yet overlooked in meetings.

Nor should we ask employees to experiment with AI while punishing mistakes; ask managers to lead during a time of transformation without coaching, authority, time to adapt and emotional support; or expect the HR department to drive future-readiness, while treating people strategy as an afterthought in any major technological decision.

Raising the standard

AI does not remove the need for leadership. In fact, it raises the standard. In a May 2026 survey of 350 executives, Gartner found that although 80% of organisations piloting autonomous business capabilities reported workforce reductions, those cuts did not consistently translate into stronger returns on investment. At the same time, Gartner highlights growing demand this year for AI adoption strategies, transparent governance and “composable organisations” – where human expertise and AI systems are able to work effectively together.

The message is clear: businesses are investing heavily in AI and automation, but technology alone is not delivering the outcomes they had hoped for. The future workplace is not about replacing people with machines. Instead, it is about combining human judgement, creativity, adaptability and leadership, with the speed and scale of AI to create stronger, more resilient offerings to market.

Yet many organisations still train people to prompt AI, but not managers to hold better performance conversations. They teach employees to automate tasks, but not leaders to redesign work without creating fear. They buy systems that produce more data, but do not build leaders who are able to interpret that data with empathy, ethics and wisdom.

And this is exactly where much AI transformation is likely to fail: not because the technology is weak, but because the leadership container around it is filled with holes.

For human resources leaders, this is the strategic fault line to take note of. AI can reveal patterns, automate tasks and accelerate decisions. What it can’t do is build trust, restore energy, create psychological safety or streamline ethics. These qualities remain human responsibilities.

A fragile culture will use AI for digital avoidance: polished e-mails instead of courageous conversations, surveillance instead of trust and productivity gains instead of sustainable performance. A resilient culture will use AI differently – to redesign tasks with people at the centre.

Each AI decision is a people decision, affecting identity, capability, workload, dignity and belonging. HR leaders must shift from mover to shaker, shaping leadership standards, manager capability, ethical guardrails and the human conditions needed for innovative output.

The future of work will not be won by organisations that simply adopt AI. It will be won by those that become more human as their efficiency snowballs.

The author, Jackie Kennedy, is founder and CEO of LeadMe Academy

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